Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discouraging update on Xander Bogaerts

The Chicago Cubs were never believed to be in the position of wanting to set the market for the free-agent shortstops that were available this offseason and that is why it was no surprise to see the market be set by the Philadelphia Phillies. On Monday, the Phillies signed free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year deal worth $300MM. The Cubs have been loosely connected to Turner this offseason but the connections to Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson have been more prevalent for the team.
Cubs Rumors: Meetings with Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts

The Chicago Cubs may have missed out on free-agent shortstop Trea Turner as the Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year deal with Turner on Monday for $300MM but the Cubs remain interested in the remaining top three free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Major League Baseball insider for 670 The Score Bruce Levine shared details on Monday regarding the Cubs' meeting with Correa at the Winter Meetings.
Red Sox news: Big Winter Meetings updates from Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora

On Monday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora sat down with members of the Boston media at the Winter Meetings, and simultaneously clarified and muddled their offseason plans. What’s going on with Xander Bogaerts? Not enough, but not nothing. Rafael Devers? Not a peep.
Cubs fans will hate this latest Cardinals free agency rumor

This winter's loaded free agent crop of shortstops is in limbo as both the Giants and Yankees await a decision from AL MVP Aaron Judge. But that doesn't mean the rumors aren't still swirling and the latest from Jon Morosi will set Cubs fans' teeth on edge. It seems like...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Latest rumor has Cubs bargain shopping

The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings have arrived and the Chicago Cubs have several holes to fill. Among those holes for the Cubs are at first base and their starting rotation. In the latest from Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney in The Athletic, the Cubs have continued to express an interest in veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber and veteran first baseman Matt Carpenter.
