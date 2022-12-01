The Chicago Cubs were never believed to be in the position of wanting to set the market for the free-agent shortstops that were available this offseason and that is why it was no surprise to see the market be set by the Philadelphia Phillies. On Monday, the Phillies signed free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year deal worth $300MM. The Cubs have been loosely connected to Turner this offseason but the connections to Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson have been more prevalent for the team.

