CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Discouraging update on Xander Bogaerts
The Chicago Cubs were never believed to be in the position of wanting to set the market for the free-agent shortstops that were available this offseason and that is why it was no surprise to see the market be set by the Philadelphia Phillies. On Monday, the Phillies signed free-agent shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year deal worth $300MM. The Cubs have been loosely connected to Turner this offseason but the connections to Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson have been more prevalent for the team.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
Cubs Rumors: Meetings with Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts
The Chicago Cubs may have missed out on free-agent shortstop Trea Turner as the Philadelphia Phillies finalized an 11-year deal with Turner on Monday for $300MM but the Cubs remain interested in the remaining top three free-agent shortstops in Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, and Dansby Swanson. Major League Baseball insider for 670 The Score Bruce Levine shared details on Monday regarding the Cubs' meeting with Correa at the Winter Meetings.
Red Sox news: Big Winter Meetings updates from Chaim Bloom, Alex Cora
On Monday, Red Sox Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora sat down with members of the Boston media at the Winter Meetings, and simultaneously clarified and muddled their offseason plans. What’s going on with Xander Bogaerts? Not enough, but not nothing. Rafael Devers? Not a peep.
Cubs fans will hate this latest Cardinals free agency rumor
This winter's loaded free agent crop of shortstops is in limbo as both the Giants and Yankees await a decision from AL MVP Aaron Judge. But that doesn't mean the rumors aren't still swirling and the latest from Jon Morosi will set Cubs fans' teeth on edge. It seems like...
Chicago Cubs Rumors: Latest rumor has Cubs bargain shopping
The Major League Baseball Winter Meetings have arrived and the Chicago Cubs have several holes to fill. Among those holes for the Cubs are at first base and their starting rotation. In the latest from Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney in The Athletic, the Cubs have continued to express an interest in veteran starting pitcher Corey Kluber and veteran first baseman Matt Carpenter.
