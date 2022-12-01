Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.
Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Skipwith Place where they found Arthur Mikulski suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.Exclusive: 1-on-1 with security guard shot by co-worker
On November 30, police arrested 25-year-old Jaylan Noah Davis. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon convicted felon.
CMPD said the investigation into the deadly shooting is still ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.
Comments / 1