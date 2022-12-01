ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man charged with murder after deadly shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

By Mike Andrews
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 42-year-old man in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police said officers responded to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 26 in the 500 block of Skipwith Place where they found Arthur Mikulski suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On November 30, police arrested 25-year-old Jaylan Noah Davis. He was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and possession of a firearm by a felon convicted felon.

CMPD said the investigation into the deadly shooting is still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to a homicide detective or call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Queen City News

Queen City News

