Read full article on original website
Related
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
cbs2iowa.com
Five residents being relocated after fire destroys group home in Guttenberg
GUTTENBERG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Imagine the Possibilities, Inc. is working on getting a new home for five residents after a fire destroyed a group home in Guttenberg. The Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) had a fire break out last Thursday, December 1st. HCBS is "specifically designed...
KCRG.com
Linn County Public Health offering free, at-home STI tests
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Public Health Department is aiming to lower barriers for people to get tested for sexually transmitted infections (STI). They partnered with the Iowa Department of Public Health and Lets Get Checked to offer STI testing you can do in your own home.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control offering reduced adoption fees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Animal Care & Control is hosting a holiday special for cat and dog adoptions. Each Saturday in December, after being approved for adoption, people drew a ticket from a bowl to see how much of a discount they can get off the adoption fee. Shelter workers said at least one person took their new pet home today at no cost.
kqradio.com
Webster City man sent to federal prison after a wiretap investigation.
A 44 year old Webster City man was sentenced this week after a federal wiretap caught him arranging to acquire methamphetamine over the phone. Gabriel Allen Pelz was sentenced November 29 to more than 15 years in federal prison in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams. Pelz pleaded guility on May 18 to one count of possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and one count of use of a communication facility to commit a felony drug crime. According to federal court authorities, Pelz ordered a pound of ice methamphetamine from a man he met in state prison. The man is identified as Andrew Surprenant. Surprenant had previously admitted he was involved with a Mexico based drug trafficking organization. He was sentenced to 33 years in prison on October 21. Pelz met Surprenant while they were both incarcerated in state prison. Pelz was released from state custody a year ago in December,2021.The U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that last January, Pelz contacted Surprenant and arranged to acquire a pound of ice methamphetamine. At the time law enforcement was monitoring a wiretap on Surprenant’s residence and watched Pelz arrived there. After Pelz left , he was stopped by officers who recovered a pound of ice methamphetamine from him. He later admitted that he got the ice methamphetamine from Surprenant and intended to distribute it in the Webster City area. Pelz was sentenced to 188 months in prison which is slightly more than 15 and a half years. He will also served a six year term of supervised release after his release from prison. There is no parole in the federal system. Pelz is being held in the United State Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison facility. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Dillan Edwards and was investigated as part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force,which is a program of the U.S.Department of Justice through a cooperative effort of the Federal Bureau of Investigation and several area law enforcement agencies.
A Rare & Expensive Donation Was Dropped in an Iowa Red Kettle
Every year, volunteers with the Salvation Army stand outside area businesses collecting donations with their Red Kettle Campaign. Most people will just drop a few bucks or some loose change inside the kettles, but there are some very generous people out there that go above and beyond!. The Des Moines...
Sioux City Journal
Woman hospitalized after Waterloo assault has died
WATERLOO --- The Waterloo woman who was knocked unconscious during an alleged domestic assault last week has died. Rebecca Taylor, also known as Rebecca Todd, was taken a hospital after police found her with a head injury on Wednesday. She never regained consciousness and died Saturday, according to friends and relatives. She was 39.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
KCRG.com
Iowa Farm Sanctuary works to nurse animals back to health after rescuing hundreds from “deplorable” living conditions in Washington County
North Linn boys and girls sweep Springville in Friday night doubleheader. An Iowa City man who killed his wife over some significant financial losses will spend decades in prison. But the latest census shows a population of 5,282 people. That's up from around 3,000 just five years prior.
cbs2iowa.com
McAuley Center discussion Wednesday to address child care shortages
CEDAR RAPIDS, IOWA — The Catherine McAuley Center of Cedar Rapids wants to shine a light on a child care crisis hampering workers ability to fulfill their obligations to their jobs and families, while businesses struggle to function effectively. A child care shortage discussion, "Child Care in the 2023...
kciiradio.com
OWI Results in Class D Felony
On November 25th, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the on-ramp of Highway 218 Northbound from Highway 22. The vehicle was stopped for the license plate lights being out. Upon further investigation, the driver, Karrith Shaw, 36 of Cedar Rapids, was showing a revoked driving status from previous OWIs. The vehicle also had an odor of marijuana. A search of the vehicle was then conducted, and a small amount of marijuana was seized. Shaw was placed under arrest for driving while revoked and transported to the Washington County Jail. Shaw is charged with driving while revoked and OWI 3rd Offense. A person who’s convicted of a third OWI is guilty of a class D felony. The maximum sentence is five years in the Department of Corrections.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gunshot victim in Walmart parking lot, Cedar Falls, Iowa Dec. 3, 2022
One person was taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound after authorities were called to parking lot at the Cedar Falls, Iowa, Walmart on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022.
iheart.com
Cedar Falls Police: Woman Critical After Accidental Shooting
(Cedar Falls, IA) -- A woman's in critical condition after police say she accidentally shot herself in Cedar Falls. Police say the woman was in the driver's seat of a pick-up truck, in a Walmart parking lot, on the south edge of Cedar Falls, early Saturday afternoon, when a gun discharged in the truck, leaving her critically injured. Police say the woman's husband and three children were also in the truck, but were not injured.
KCRG.com
One injured following Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Linn County Sheriff’s Rescue 57, Area Ambulance Service, and Marion Fire Department responded to a crash involving two vehicles on North Marion Road and County Home Road at around 5:09 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. At the scene, crews learned...
cbs2iowa.com
Christmas light display raises money for EMS services in need
Walker, IA — For over a decade, Eastern Iowans have been enjoying the lights at the Blue Creek Christmas show in Walker; An entire neighborhood coming together with hundreds of thousands of lights synced-up to music, for onlookers to enjoy night after night from late November through early January.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with forgery, fraudulent sales practice and theft
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Cedar Rapids was arrested following an investigation that began in August 2022. According to court documents, 57-year-old Joseph Drahozal was working as an insurance producer when he intentionally took possession of funds intended for the accounts of his clients and placed them into his own personal account.
homegrowniowan.com
One-room schoolhouse prepares for move in Iowa
Rae Jeanne Kilberger fondly remembers her days attending Stony Point School in Linn County, Iowa. Kilberger attended the one-room school from the time she was 10, when her family moved to a nearby farm, until she graduated from eighth grade in the early 1950s. “There were 23 of us,” she...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Around Thirty Pigs Died in Rural Cascade Fire
Over two dozen pigs died in a hog building fire west of Cascade on Friday night. The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and Cascade Fire and EMS responded to 30250 Goose Hill Road shortly after 5 pm for a fire in a hog confinement. The fire appeared to...
KCRG.com
One injured in Decorah shooting, police investigating
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in downtown Decorah early Friday morning. Police said the shooting happened outside the Corner Bar on East Water Street just after 1:30 a.m. Police say that the shooter was identified and warrants were...
KCRG.com
Iowa City man arrested after allegedly starting fire, assaulting responding officer, firefighter
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man has been arrested after police say he pushed an officer and a firefighter and threatened their lives after they responded to a fire he had set intentionally. In a press release, police said Parker Hawkins, 26, was arrested and faces charges...
Comments / 0