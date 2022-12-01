Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Red Lobster Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergNaples, FL
‘Somebody Needs Help, We’re There for Them’ - Hurricane Ian damage brings strangers together to help each otherMattia GiaccioFort Myers Beach, FL
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva IslandsOutlier BrandsSanibel, FL
24 years ago, a 14 year old girl snuck out to meet her secret older boyfriend and disappeared. What happened to Wendy?Fatim HemrajNaples, FL
A Florida doctor utilizes laughing gas and sedatives to rape women during surgeries.EddyEvonAnonymousNaples, FL
Captiva Island Resort First to Reopen to Public
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island, Florida to Open to the Public Saturday, December 17, 2022. Captiva Island, FL – ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa announces that the legendary Captiva Island beach resort has received approval to welcome all guests with valid lodging reservations. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, with ‘Tween Waters consistently ranked among TripAdvisor’s top Captiva destinations.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Farmers market reopens, holiday lights walk
1. Wednesday, Marco Island: Farmers market reopens. Marco Island’s farmers market resumes Dec. 7 (from 7:30 a.m. until 1 p.m., every Wednesday through April) to Veteran’s Community Park (901 Park Ave., Marco Island). For more information, call 239-642-0575 or visit cityofmarcoisland.com. 2. Thursday, Naples: 'Discoveries After Dusk'. From...
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
Fort Myers Beach lots deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian
A group of residents wants answers from the Fort Myers Beach local planning agency. They say lots they bought years ago have been deemed "unbuildable" after Hurricane Ian.
NBC 2
Two Fort Myers men win $1 million each in scratch-off ticket
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Two Fort Myers men each won $1 million from the new 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, of Fort Myers, both claimed their big prizes at the Lottery’s Fort Myers District Office. Sanek purchased his winning ticket from...
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Florida Weekly
Estate-like Homes Define The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Robert Hall of Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architecture discusses sprawling interiors, unobstructed views, and large terraces, which are project hallmarks. Today’s well-heeled condominium buyers are putting added emphasis on “living large,” especially by the water. Expansive open areas, tranquil panoramas, spacious bedrooms and offices, and outdoor living room-like terraces are must-haves. Even in a vertical setting, the need for a home to have the look and feel of a sumptuous single-family dwelling is paramount.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
What’re those wabbits? Long ears & lots of questions
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Hundreds of metal cut-out rabbit signs are now hanging from downtown Fort Myers street and light poles, but no one knows why. It’s capturing many people’s attention. “Unusual,” said Tim Haberman, a Fort Myers resident. “Number one, it’s Christmas season, and we got...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Boots on the Sand relief concert raises money for Hurricane Ian victims
ESTERO, Fla. — As Southwest Florida continues to put itself back into shape following Hurricane Ian, some rockers are now looking to lend a hand. Jim Breuer, Ira Dean, and Jennifer Parisi stopped by More in the Morning to discuss the benefit concert on Thursday at Hertz Arena. The...
WINKNEWS.com
First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family
The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
macaronikid.com
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
Collier County Waste Management sets deadlines for debris pickup
GOLDEN GATE, Fla. — If you live in unincorporated Collier County, the waste management department is asking you to place all Hurricane Ian-related debris outside your home by Dec. 4. Residents of Naples, Marco Island, and Everglades City have a Dec. 15 deadline. “That December 4th date and that...
