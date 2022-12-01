On Nov. 11th, senior guard Nickie Carter reached a feat that very few have ever reached in their career. 1,000 points. This isn’t unfamiliar to Carter, though. She’s had a plethora of accomplishments throughout her career that are extremely high accolades. These include New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Year, along with scoring a season-high 24 points and six steals in the NJAC championship game against New Jersey City University (NJCU) in the 2020-2021 season.

