Montclarion
Montclair State Students React to Fall 2023 Calendar Adjustment
Montclair State University’s office of the provost informed faculty and staff that the Fall 2023 academic term would begin earlier compared to recent years. An e-mail from Junius Gonzales, the university provost, said the semester will begin on Aug. 28 and end on Dec. 18. The University will be closed on Sept. 4 for Labor Day, Nov. 7 for Election Day and from Wednesday, Nov. 22 to Friday, Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving break.
Montclarion
President Jonathan Koppell and Vice President Dawn Soufleris Talk About Changes Being Made at Montclair State
Montclair State University President Jonathan Koppell and Vice President for Student Development and Campus Life Dawn Soufleris sat down with student media organizations to discuss pressing campus issues. On Friday, Nov. 18, the two met with The Montclarion, Montclair News Lab, 90.3 WMSC and Red Hawk Sports Network to address...
Montclarion
EDITORIAL: Treat Your Service Workers With Some Respect
The majority of our student body can agree that dining services on campus have become more of a controversial topic with every passing year. Every semester, we hear the same complaints, grievances and struggles from students, but it’s time we discuss what actually causes some of these issues in the first place.
Montclarion
Nickie Carter and Company Reflect on Her Major 1,000 Point Milestone
On Nov. 11th, senior guard Nickie Carter reached a feat that very few have ever reached in their career. 1,000 points. This isn’t unfamiliar to Carter, though. She’s had a plethora of accomplishments throughout her career that are extremely high accolades. These include New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Rookie of the Year, along with scoring a season-high 24 points and six steals in the NJAC championship game against New Jersey City University (NJCU) in the 2020-2021 season.
