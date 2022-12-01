Read full article on original website
Naples Zoo expansion project awarded to Southwest Florida builder
The Naples Zoo awarded Waltbillig & Hood General Contractors its capital improvement project to increase the Zoo’s capacity to meet its education and conservation mission at the 100-year-old park.
luxury-houses.net
A Private Elegant Home in Naples, Florida, with the Ideal Location and Fully Equipped Modern Amenities, is Listed for $5.15 Million
5750 Spanish Oaks Lane Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, Naples, Florida is a private gated community, with a large outdoor living space and full equipment. With estate on 2.27 acres and a location close to beaches, restaurants, the interstate, and the Ritz Carlton, this home has it all and will not last. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,13 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5750 Spanish Oaks Lane, please contact Ralph Harvey (Phone: 561-843-4877) at LISTWITHFREEDOM.COM for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm. A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances. The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.
santivachronicle.com
Real Estate Owners Should Be Aware of Scammers
Ashton Kirchner Group, Keller Williams Realty Fort Myers & The Islands. There is currently a Real Estate scam going on (likely again) that you need to know about. Unscrupulous folks are contacting reputable Realtors requesting assistance selling their property. Not a terribly unusual request however most Realtors know their sellers or are referred to sellers by past clients so an out-of-the-blue request raises flags already.
Fort Myers residents close chapter by burning hurricane flags
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The 2022 hurricane season is officially over!. Hundreds marked its end by burning hurricane flags in downtown Fort Myers on Saturday night. Survivors gathered on the shore of the Caloosahatchee River to laugh, dance and mark the end of a devastating hurricane season. They also...
mypanhandle.com
PCPD headed south to help with Hurricane Ian recovery
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A group of Panama City Police officers will be heading south to help with the Hurricane Ian recovery effort. Six officers, including team leader Lieutenant Billy Carstarphen, will be going to Sanibel Island and Venice Beach. Hurricane Ian hit Sanibel and Venice Beach head-on...
38th annual Snowfest in Collier County
The 38th annual Snowfest happened Saturday and celebrated Collier County's 100th anniversary at Paradise Coast Sports Complex.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Real estate inventory increases on Marco Island in October
Real estate inventory in October on Marco Island increased 37% compared to October 2021, according to data from the Marco Island Area Association of Realtors. While there were 320 pieces of inventory during the month, there were 47 closings, a 45% decrease from October 2021. Single-family homes spent an average of 52 days on the market with 18 selling and a median sale price of $1.8 million. A total of 27 condominiums were sold, representing a 34% drop from October 2021, with a median sale price of $585,000.
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero. The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Lee Health looking for help identifying man at hospital since November
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee Health is looking for help in identifying an unknown man who has been at a Fort Myers hospital since last month. On November 20th, the man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center after he sustained injuries from a reported fall. It happened at the Super 8 hotel in Naples.
macaronikid.com
Christmas at Farmer Mike's in Bonita Springs
The Farm Elves have been busy creating a winter wonderland for you and your family to enjoy Dec. 3rd, 9th, 10th, 16th & 17th - Florida style!. Your favorite guest, SANTA will be reading "The Night Before Christmas" IN THE LIGHTED WALK AREA and other Christmas stories to everyone throughout the evening. He will be available for pictures but wont be close enough to sit on for Christmas Wishlist's. He will have a mailbox for all of your wishes to be dropped into and sent to the North Pole.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
theonlinecurrent.com
Ian has brought ignorance
Disaster doesn’t end when the storm does. It’s just the beginning. Hurricane Ian has passed. The storm is gone physically and is now no longer headline news-and we’ve even had another hurricane since, Nicole. However, many people fail to realize that Ian’s impact will not disappear for years.
macaronikid.com
Naples Christmas Parade
Floats, fire engines, school groups, school bands, dance troupes, boy and girl scouts, civic groups and so much more bring this annual tradition to life! And, don't forget Santa and Mrs. Claus! The parade route will be from Broad Avenue South to 3rd Street South, proceeding north to 5th Avenue South, east on 5th Avenue South, and South on 8th Street South past City Hall, ending at 8th Avenue South and 8th Street South.
WINKNEWS.com
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
Drunk Bonita Spring man drives over three people at family birthday party
ESTERO, Fla. — A man was arrested after running into people with a car and allegedly firing a gun at a birthday party in Estero. A neighbor near the party said she heard gunshots and police at around 1:30 a.m. near Broadway. According to Lee County Sheriff’s Office, someone...
WINKNEWS.com
Frontier Airlines announces new $2K annual flight pass
The average flight out of Southwest Florida International Airport will cost you around $370, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. But Frontier Airlines hopes you’ll drop $2,000 on their new go-wild pass to fly wherever, whenever—with some restrictions. Frequent flyers Lenard and Kathy Lackman, of Englewood, say...
Fort Myers Beach hotel accepting reservations for displaced residents & workers after Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach hotel is now accepting reservations for displaced residents and workers for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Harbour House at the Inn on Old San Carlos Blvd was mostly spared by the storm. LeeAnn Golson, the owner of LeeAnn’s Paradise...
wiproud.com
Fort Myers, Sanibel Island recover after Hurricane Ian
(NewsNation) — Most days it’s hard for Fort Myers Beach Mayor Dan Allers to even stomach what his community is going through. “To say I’m proud would be a gross understatement,” Allers said,” “The estimates they’re saying for Fort Myers Beach alone are 2.5 million cubic yards of debris.” It’s been months, and still there’s a lot of work that needs to be done.
