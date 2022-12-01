ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Nebraska offensive lineman Alex Conn enters transfer portal

Nebraska reserve offensive lineman Alex Conn has entered the transfer portal, he announced on Monday. “I would like to say thank you to UNL for giving me an opportunity to play ball at a great program, but I will be entering the transfer portal with three seasons of eligibility left,” he wrote on social media.
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Matt Rhule all over, big hoops Sunday, more

It was a very big weekend for Nebraska Cornhuskers athletics and it certainly seems it was nothing but a steady stream of W’s in basically any sport that saw any action at all. “Action” in this regard doesn’t even really mean games. Though teams that had games were quite successful.
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Phil Jurkovec could provide immediate QB help

Now that Matt Rhule is officially heading up Nebraska football recruiting, there are a couple of different directions the team could go. That includes bringing in a veteran quarterback who might be able to run Marcus Satterfield’s offense plenty effectively. It just so happens that a quarterback from Boston College fits that bill and just entered the transfer portal.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Colorado AD is afraid of Husker fans coming to town

Nebraska football has its new head coach in Matt Rhule. Colorado also has its new head coach in Deion Sanders. The two new hires, generating excitement among the respective fanbases, are set to square off in Week 2 of next season, which has CU Athletic Director Rick George worried about one big thing. “What if Husker fans make the game in Boulder a Red Out?”
North Platte Telegraph

Recruiting notes: Matt Rhule, Nebraska staff conduct in-home visits, host junior day over weekend

Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule’s quest to build relationships around the state continued with a foray into western and northeast Nebraska on Saturday. A day after making his way around Lincoln with visits to Lincoln High, Lincoln East and Lincoln Southeast, Rhule made two in-home visits to pair of Nebraska’s 2023 commits. Rhule and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield began the day in Piece to see tight end Ben Brahmer, the Huskers’ longest-standing 2023 commit.
ClutchPoints

3 moves Matt Rhule must make to get Nebraska football back on track

New Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has quite a bit of work to do. It has been decades since Nebraska was the standard that college football teams were measured against. The days when Tom Osborne would trot out a team that was bigger, faster and meaner than the opposition are long past, and the one-sided beatings that team would deliver are a distant memory.
FanSided

Nebraska Cornhuskers news: Transfers galore, volleyball wins again, more

Now that Matt Rhule has taken over the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team, there has been a bit of upheaval. Tha was to be expected when there was any new coach at all. The fact that a few players have decided to transfer was to be expected. However, the fact that they are coming in waves has some Nebraska football fans nervous.
247Sports

Elkhorn South's Cole Ballard commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska picked up the first preferred walk-on commitment of the Matt Rhule era on Saturday, gaining a pledge from Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, one of the most productive players in Class A this season. Ballard announced his decision on social media, capping a stellar senior season that saw the...
KETV.com

Creighton soccer's Paul Kruse unsung hero of Bluejays tournament run

DURHAM, N.C. — Paul Kruse wasn't sure he would return to Creighton for the 2022 season. After weighing his options in the offseason, the goalkeeper ultimately chose to use his extra year of COVID eligibility and suit up for the Bluejays one last time. Call it a gut decision,...
1011now.com

Nebraska to face Oregon in NCAA Regional on Thursday

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The seventh-ranked Nebraska volleyball team will face ninth-ranked Oregon on Thursday at 10 a.m. CT in an NCAA regional semifinal at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. Thursday’s match will be televised nationally on ESPNU and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com and the ESPN app....
247Sports

Huskers stun No. 7 Creighton for first win in Omaha since 2004

OMAHA– The players in this game were just toddlers playing ball on a Playskool hoop when last it happened. And no one was expecting it to be any different today than it had been. Well, we shouldn't say no one. They expected it. Nebraska took down No. 7-ranked Creighton...
tonyspicks.com

Nebraska Cornhuskers vs Creighton Blue Jays 12/4/2022 Picks Predictions Previews

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will go against the #7 Creighton Blue Jays in NCAAB action in CHI Health Center Omaha, NE, on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 4:30 PM ET. The hard series of games that Nebraska is about to play will make the Huskers battle-tested and ready for any squad’s best effort.
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska bucks fan expectations in road win over Creighton

OMAHA, Neb. -- Nebraska won a regular-season game at Creighton for the first time since 1995 with a 63-53 victory over the seventh-ranked Bluejays on Sunday afternoon before a sellout crowd of 17,352 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It was Nebraska's first road win against the Bluejays since an NIT...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska

If you live in Nebraska and you love going out form time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
3 News Now

Creighton men's soccer advances to College Cup after knocking off Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (KMTV) — The Creighton men's soccer team is headed to the NCAA College Cup for the 6th time in program history after knocking off #4 Duke Saturday in Durham, 3-2. It's the Jays' first trip to the national semifinals in ten years. CU will now face #3 Syracuse next Friday in Cary, North Carolina starting at 5 p.m. Central on ESPNU.
Hays Post

Woman tells police: Univ. of Nebraska coach strangled me

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday. Joseph, 54, was arrested Wednesday on...
KETV.com

Nebraska announces winners of state's 'Name a Snowplow' contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — Meet Plowabunga, Velociplower, Snowbi-Wan Kenobi and Snow Big Deal. The Nebraska Department of Transportation announced Monday those four names as the winners of the "Name a Snowplow" contest. The prizes were delivered on Dec. 1 to the winning students at Omaha’s Meadows Elementary School — with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy