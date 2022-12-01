Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
INSIDER BELIEVES THE CANUCKS ARE HEADING TOWARDS A 'DISMANTLING'
Following the Brock Boeser fiasco from Saturday night, Elliotte Friedman believes there could be a larger story afoot here. Boeser has already received permission to discuss a trade with other teams, but that could be the tip of the iceberg. The Canucks are in a terrible position. They are strapped...
markerzone.com
ERIK KARLSSON BLAMES ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN FOR ALL THE NOISE AROUND A POSSIBLE TRADE
Thanks to a major resurgence thus far in 2022-23, there has been plenty of speculation surrounding the future of Erik Karlsson, with many believing the San Jose Sharks may look to move him and his lucrative deal. Given Karlsson's past, many have linked him to the Ottawa Senators, a team...
markerzone.com
TREVOR ZEGRAS AND KIRILL KAPRIZOV TRADE BEAUTIFUL SHOOTOUT GOALS (VIDEO)
Shootouts are a great showcase of skill for the NHL's best puckhandlers, and we got a show on Saturday afternoon. Trevor Zegras and Kirill Kaprizov shot back-to-back and traded beautiful goals. The Wild took this one on Matt Boldy's game-winner, advancing to 12-9-2 on the season.
NHL
Chara joins fellow Bruins icon Bourque for spin on ice in charity game
Hours before the Boston Bruins extended their NHL-record season-opening home winning streak to 14 games with a 5-1 win against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Saturday, the Hockey Hall of Famer and likely future Hockey Hall of Famer participated as a pair at the Nathan H. Hardy Memorial Alumni Game at Warrior Ice Arena.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SUGGESTS THATCHER DEMKO'S TIMELINE IS AT LEAST SIX WEEKS
Thatcher Demko left Vancouver's match versus the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, needing to be helped off the ice. Per Elliotte Friedman, Demko's absence will last at least six weeks, and his injury is classified as a lower-body injury. The Canucks' record currently sits at 9-12-3, and they are likely...
markerzone.com
CRAIG BERUBE SAYS JORDAN BINNINGTON'S ANTICS HAVE TO STOP, 'JUST PLAY GOAL'
Jordan Binnington has had quite the week. On top of losing his past four starts, the Blues' goaltender has found his name in headlines thanks to his behavior on more than one occasion. On Thursday, Binnington tried to check Carolina Hurricanes captain Jordan Staal, at which he failed terrifically. Then...
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Catherine Varitek Has Valid Reason For Wanting Red Sox To Sign Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander has garnered a lot of interest in Major League Baseball free agency and would make a lot of sense for the Boston Red Sox for a number of reasons. And Catherine Varitek added another (very valid) reason why the Red Sox should sign the 2022 American League Cy Young winner.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Diamondbacks inked a deal with a former Red Sox reliever Thursday
markerzone.com
TROUBA LANDS HUGE HIT ON ANDREAS ATHANASIOU, FIGHTS JONATHAN TOEWS IN RESPONSE
New York Rangers' captain Jacob Trouba has had just about enough of his team's mediocre season. In signature Trouba fashion, he landed a huge hit on Chicago Blackhawks' forward Andreas Athanasiou. Hawks captain Jonathan Toews immediately challenged Trouba for the hit. Following the hit and the fight, Trouba yelled at...
markerzone.com
ANDREAS ATHANASIOU ROASTS JACOB TROUBA AFTER HUGE HIT SATURDAY NIGHT
When asked about Jacob Trouba's monstrous hit on Saturday night, Andreas Athanasiou didn't hold back when talking about the New York Rangers' captain. Athanasiou basically said that Trouba is overpaid, and the only way he can live up to his $8 million contract is to hurt other players. He said Trouba has a history of hitting people up high - which, let's face it, he does - and that he deliberately tries to hurt people.
markerzone.com
STEVEN STAMKOS TELLS STORY OF HIS STICKS BEING STOLEN BY TORONTO AIRPORT SECURITY
In light of Mitch Marner's record-setting point-streak of 19 straight games, Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos was asked about his 18-game point-streak from the 2009-10 season. Stamkos said he remembers it like it was yesterday because of the way it ended. The Lightning captain claims that the night before...
markerzone.com
2023 WORLD JUNIOR ROSTER PREDICTION FOR THE UNITED STATES
After a tough 2022 World Junior tournament where they bowed out in the quarter-finals following a loss to Czechia, the United States will look to bounce back and compete for the gold medal. Their roster is expected to be filled with high-end talent, including several NHL first-round picks that should...
markerzone.com
MITCH MARNER SETS LEAFS' FRANCHISE RECORD, PASSING SITTLER & OLCZYK
Mitch Marner's shorthanded goal on Saturday night places his current point streak of 19 games in a league of its own, passing Leafs' legends Darryl Sittler and Eddie Olczyk. Peep Wayne Simmonds cheering from the penalty box. This is an incredible achievement for Marner considering the Leafs long history. Over...
markerzone.com
VICIOUS SUCKER-PUNCH LEADS TO SUSPENSION IN THE SHL (VIDEO)
A hard sucker-punch during a game in the Swedish Hockey League over the weekend has led to a three game suspension for Thomas Schemitsch of the Malmo Redhawks. In a game against Orebro, Schemitsch was jostling for position behind the net with Linus Öberg. With no warning, Schemitsch delivered a hard punch to the face of Oberg while his glove was still on, knocking him to the ice. He was booted from the game for his actions. In the video below, the referee makes the call in Swedish, but you can hear him say the word sucker-punch in English before he's done.
markerzone.com
NHL'S ALL-STAR GAME COULD BE HEADING TO CANADA IN 2024
During Saturday's edition of '32 Thoughts' on Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman revealed that the NHL All-Star Game could be heading to Canada in 2024 and one of the teams interested in hosting is the Toronto Maple Leafs. "With the postponement of the 2024 World Cup of...
markerzone.com
BROCK BOESER REPORTEDLY HAS PERMISSION TO TALK TO OTHER NHL TEAMS
Vancouver Canucks forward Brock Boeser was orignially supposed to be healthy scratch for Saturday night's game against the Arizona Coyotes, but due to a minor injury to Dakota Joshua, the 25-year-old's services were needed. There's a growing sense that the Canucks and Boeser will part ways at some point leading...
markerzone.com
KRAKEN RECALL 2022 FOURTH OVERALL PICK SHANE WRIGHT FROM AHL
The Seattle Kraken announced on Monday that they've called up 2022 fourth overall pick Shane Wright from the AHL's Coachella Valley Firebirds as his conditioning loan has come to an end. Wright, 18, was assigned to Coachella Valley on November 21st on a conditioning loan after being a healthy scratch...
markerzone.com
LUKE SCHENN BECOMES ALL-TIME NHL RECORD HOLDER FOR DEFENSEMEN
Nearly all of the records tracked by NHL statisticians have to do with points, wins, or some other individual accolades, but one that doesn't get a lot of attention is the all-time Hits leaderboard. If you had asked me 24 hours ago, 'who holds the all-time NHL record for hits by a defenseman?' I would have had zero clue.
markerzone.com
ERIK KALLGREN HONOURS MAPLE LEAFS LEGEND BORJE SALMING WITH NEW MASK
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Erik Kallgren, who is currently with their AHL affiliate, is honour a franchise legend and fellow countryman, Borje Salming, who passed away recently, with a new mask. The mask was done by DaveArt, who has designed masks for several goaltenders in the National Hockey League. On...
