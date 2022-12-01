Read full article on original website
Related
WOOD
Pfizer announces $750M expansion in Portage
Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Pfizer is sinking $750 million into its plant near Kalamazoo and preparing to add some 300 jobs as it expands. (Dec. 5, 2022) Why gas prices dropped...
Fox17
Newsweek ranks 2 GR nursing homes among best in Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Corewell Health’s nursing homes have been rated among the best in Michigan!. Newsweek released its Best Nursing Homes of 2023, naming Rehab and Nursing Kalamazoo Avenue as the top facility in the state, according to Corewell Health West. Rehab and Nursing Fuller Avenue nabbed...
Scammers pose as LMCU to steal your money
More and more, scammers are turning to text messages to take your money and identity.
Two new West Michigan Aldi stores announce opening dates
WEST MICHIGAN — Two West Michigan communities will soon have another choice to get their grocery shopping done after Aldi stores open within the next two weeks. First, the Aldi store in Greenville is set to open Tuesday, Dec. 6, at 2009 W. Washington St. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
WILX-TV
Pfizer announcing expansions for Kalamzoo plant
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Pfizer is planning on expanding its Kalamazoo facility where the company made the first COVID-19 vaccines in the country. The company will join Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation to announce investments Sunday morning. The Governor’s office said Pfizer will add 300 jobs when it expands its capacity to make more vaccines and treatments.
WOOD
Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for women
Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding its program to include services for women. (Dec. 5, 2022) Guiding Light adds addiction recovery housing for …. Guiding Light, which has long helped men navigate the road to recovery from addiction, is expanding...
WOOD
Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support from community, city
Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s a Black- and woman-owned cafe that just opened in Grand Rapids. (Dec. 4, 2022) Black, woman-owned cafe opens in GR with support …. Many people spent the chilly afternoon Sunday warming up at Last Mile. It’s...
WOOD
An option if you’re ready for that next stage of life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – With the holidays right around the corner, family gatherings are a good time to talk about what’s next in your stage of life. Maybe you’re ready to get rid of the big family home and downsize or maybe you’re looking for a place where you have to do less maintenance. Oaks of Rockford is an over 55 active community just north of Grand Rapids. They have homes ready now or you can plan ahead. They also offer model center tours by appointment only. First time guests who mention eightWest receive a free gift after touring the model center!
WOOD
Win a case of four board games from ‘Pictionary’ on ABC
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The holiday season has arrived, and “Pictionary” is making this December extra merry and bright through a festive giveaway! From Monday, Dec. 5-Friday, Dec. 9, twenty-five viewers can win a case of four “Pictionary” board games to keep or share with friends and family!
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522
Temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but it will still be a touch breezy at times. Clouds quickly arrive and will remain in place through the day. December 5, 2022. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 12522. Temperatures will peak slightly warmer than yesterday near 40 but...
WOOD
Solon Twp. house total loss after fire
A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire. A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire. Why gas prices dropped across the state but not in …. If you can wait to fill up your gas tank, wait, one expert...
MSP looking for missing Portland man
Michigan State Police are asking the public for help finding a missing man from Portland.
This Michigan University Is Now Offering ‘Ultimate Frisbee’ Scholarships
A Michigan university has just announced they've hired a head coach for their 'Ultimate Frisbee' program, which means the scholarship process can begin for elite frisbee athletes. What Michigan Schools Have Ultimate Frisbee Teams?. Many schools in the state have Ultimate Frisbee clubs or rec teams, according to Ultimate Frisbee...
Detroit News
How ex-House Speaker Lee Chatfield provided foothold in state government for lobbyists
Lansing — Former House Speaker Lee Chatfield repeatedly provided favorable treatment to a prominent Lansing lobbying firm's clients while receiving personal benefits in a relationship that exposes weaknesses in the state's scant ethics laws, a Detroit News investigation shows. Chatfield's close ties to Lansing-based Governmental Consultant Services Inc. (GCSI)...
Chick-fil-A sets opening date for newest Grand Rapids-area location
CASCADE TOWNSHIP, MI — The newest Grand Rapids-area Chick-fil-A restaurant is set to open Thursday, Dec. 8. The fast food restaurant is located at 5528 28th St. SE and will be open 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Saturday. At first, the location will only be open for drive-thru orders. Dine-in and carry-out options will be available later on.
wcsx.com
Michigan Town Ranked the No. 1 Coolest City with the Lowest Cost of Living
Often times, the cool cities to live in aren’t necessarily the most reasonable. Many cities that are considered trendy and cool are simply very expensive to reside in. One Michigan city, though, is apparently super cool and has a low cost of living, ranking No. 1 on a list of the coolest cities in America with the lowest cost of living.
WWMTCw
Emus run wild, ceilings collapse, a woman is still missing, & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. repeatedly ignored township requests, officials say. Soil Friends Hard Cider Co. was ordered to halt some services that violated Comstock Township's zoning and building regulations, township officials said. The enforcement...
Lambert in Grand Rapids Names Doug Kuiper Chief of Staff
Lambert, a public relations, investor relations, and integrated marketing agency based in Grand Rapids with a Detroit office, has named Doug Kuiper as chief of staff. Kuiper will work with […] The post Lambert in Grand Rapids Names Doug Kuiper Chief of Staff appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
New Grand Rapids store offers huge selection of zero proof beer, wine, and spirits
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Everywhere you look, people are consuming alcohol. It’s a multi-billion-dollar industry, and for many people, having the occasional glass of wine or cocktail is just part of the norm. But alcohol consumption can also be problematic. According to the CDC, more than 380 people died every day from excessive alcohol use in the US, between 2015 and 2019. Reports also indicate alcohol consumption rose drastically, following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s safe to say alcohol is not for everyone.
From unhoused to housed, resident of Kalamazoo’s new LodgeHouse thankful for apartment
KALAMAZOO, MI — Living in Florida at the time, Norwida Sweder lost her job and three months later her place to live. “I went into a pretty deep depression, to the point there was stuff all over my house. I really didn’t care about anything,” she said of her life in February 2021. “I didn’t know how to deal with anything. At that point it became overwhelming.”
Comments / 0