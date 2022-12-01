Read full article on original website
Argument ends with shooter firing into car of 6 people, injuring 2 of them, police say
ATLANTA — Two people were shot after an argument in northeast Atlanta overnight. Atlanta police got a call around 1 a.m. about a person shot at the intersection of Courtland Street and John Wesley Dobbs Ave. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Capt. Christian Hunt...
Parking lot surveillance catches suspect carrying items matching stolen goods
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. - Have you seen this man? The Newton County Sheriff's Office believe he may be a suspect in a theft that happened Nov. 28. The man in the photo was seen on surveillance carrying a saw and catalytic converters. According to the sheriff's office, multiple vehicles parked...
1 driver killed, 1 driver hospitalized in I-285 head-on collision
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Investigators with the Dunwoody Police Department are looking into a fatal car crash that took place on I-285 eastbound at North Peachtree Road early Saturday morning. Around 2:14 a.m. officers found the black Jeep Cherokee and red Honda minivan that collided on the roadway. Both vehicles took...
Two people shot near Downtown Atlanta Waffle House, police say
ATLANTA - A shooting near a Downtown Atlanta Waffle House sent two people to the hospital early Monday morning. Atlanta police tell FOX 5 that they are searching for a gunman and a motive in connection with the Downtown shooting. According to investigators, the shooting happened shortly before 1:20 a.m....
Police identify 15-year-old girl shot to death at high school birthday party in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified a 15-year-old girl who was shot and killed during a party in Clayton County. On Saturday night, officers responded to a shooting call at a business off Citizens Parkway. Police said they found Laila Harris, 15 of Marietta, dead from a gunshot wound near the front entrance.
Police investigating after man shot while driving down DeKalb highway
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting after a man was shot while driving down Covington Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to police, they responded to the 4800 block of Covington Highway just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The...
Woman shot after getting dropped off at nightclub, police say
ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman told officers she was shot after being dropped off outside an Atlanta nightclub. The intersection is near the location of several recent shooting incidents. Police said officers heard gunshots at around 12:30 a.m. near 3 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard. While officers searched...
15-year-old shot, killed at party in Clayton County as hundreds of teens fled scene, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A teen is dead after they were shot and killed at a party on Saturday night, Clayton County police said. Police said they arrived at an address on the 1000 block of Citizens Parkway in Morrow, finding the 15-year-old dead from gunshot wounds. Police told...
15-year-old shot to death at metro Atlanta high school party, police say
MORROW, Ga. - A massive teenager party ended in gunfire and a 15-year-old party-goer shot and killed in Clayton County late Saturday night. Clayton County police say teens from across the metro Atlanta gathered at the party on Citizens Parkway in Morrow over the weekend. According to authorities, officers responded...
Police: Man killed after running toward officers with a knife outside grocery store in Gwinnett
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Norcross. Gwinnett police said they got a suspicious person call from a security guard at 1250 Tech Drive around 1 a.m. Saturday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The security guard said...
Georgia State confirms student was killed in ‘targeted’ shooting at gas station near campus
ATLANTA — Georgia State officials confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a man shot and killed near campus attended the university. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at the RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue and John Wesley Dobbs Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Police searching for suspect in I-20 road rage shooting in Rockdale County
CONYERS, Ga. — The Conyers Police Department is searching for a man they say shot at another driver on I-20 in a road rage incident. The shooting happened around 9:45 a.m. Thursday morning on I-20 eastbound. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The victim told...
2 killed in early morning crash in Atlanta; driver ran from scene on foot, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police say the driver who got into a deadly crash early Saturday morning was able to get out of the car and run from the scene. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. on Campbellton...
Police search for driver involved in deadly SW Atlanta crash
Atlanta Police Department detectives are working to find the person behind the wheel of a vehicle involved in a deadly crash Saturday morning in southwest Atlanta. Atlanta police said officers found several people injured from a crash at around 3 a.m. on Campbellton Road near County Line Road. One person was dead at the scene, police said. The other injured passengers went to a hospital where one died.
Cobb County police car involved in crash that leads to second crash involving HERO truck
ATLANTA — The Georgia State Patrol says it is investigating two car crashes that happened early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75 northbound. At around 6 a.m., GSP says a Cobb County police car struck the back of a Chevrolet Silverado near the Howell Mill exit. Then, as officials worked to clear the crash, a GDOT truck on the scene to assist was struck by a Honda.
Missing in Georgia: Police issue Mattie's Call after teenage girl disappears from Waffle House
ELLENWOOD, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Police in Georgia have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 17-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, Jarkira Brown was last seen Wednesday, November 30 at 11:30 a.m. at a Waffle House on Anvil Block Road in Ellenwood.
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
Clayton County woman used Amazon for insurance fraud, authorities say
ATLANTA - A woman from Clayton County is wanted for insurance fraud after investigators said she submitted a fake claim and tried to cash in on the money. Angelina Cortez, 47, from Rex was charged with one count of insurance fraud in Henry County. Investigators said Cortez filed an insurance...
Police searching for gunman after robbery in busy Atlanta mall
ATLANTA — Investigators with the Atlanta Police Department are seeking the public’s help in identifying a male suspect involved in an armed robbery at a cellphone repair store at West End Mall in November. At around 6:45 p.m., on Nov. 5, officers arrived at the mall on Oak...
Update: Woman critically injured in the crash Saturday night did not survive her injuries.
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in Saturday nights single-vehicle crash did not survive her injuries. She has been identified as Brentsie Walton, 55, of Monroe. Her next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
