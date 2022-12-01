Read full article on original website
FTOC holds largest toy giveaway in Orange County for second year in a row
The most wonderful time of the year is finally here and nonprofit community health center, Families Together of Orange County, is dedicated to ensuring a joyous holiday season for the whole community with the largest toy giveaway in Orange County. The organization is continuing its tradition of giving away 20,000 toys to underprivileged children at the 18th Annual Christmas Together event taking place on Sunday December 18th.
OC raises flag over future site of first veterans cemetery
After more than a decade of planning and setbacks, Orange County has raised the flag over the future home of its first veterans cemetery.
Man who died near parking structure in Anaheim identified as OC school principal
According to police, it is not known if he jumped or fell from a parking structure in Anaheim, but police believe he died by suicide.
Man who jumped from Disneyland parking garage identified as Orange County elementary school principal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (CNS) - The man who jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland over the weekend was identified as the principal of an Orange County school who had been scheduled to appear in court this week. Christopher Christensen was the principal of an elementary school in...
It’s now final: Morgan, Amy win
Three and a half weeks after Election Day, Orange County’s ballots have all been counted and official results revealed on Friday. The OC had a 54.7 percent turnout with 994,227 people voting, with 830,162 of them via mail or by visiting drop-off locations. Two close races in the West...
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 5, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, December 5, 2022:. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Highs are expected to remain in...
Lakewood to hold meeting about Palms Park building renovations
Lakewood residents are invited to a public meeting to hear and offer their thoughts about major repairs and renovations planned for the Palms Park community building. The meeting will bring together residents, community stakeholders, and the project team to ensure that the proposed facility improvements and design concepts meet the needs and expectations of the community.
Orange County Registrar Considers Certifying Election Results Before OC Supervisor Meeting
25 Best Things to Do in Orange County, CA
Beautiful beaches, gorgeous hikes, and breathtaking sunsets make Orange County one of the best places in California. Besides its captivating natural attractions, the county is also a hub for entertainment. It's home to many museums, a sports stadium, and exciting theme parks that include Disneyland and Knott's Berry Farm. A...
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
$78 Million ‘Centralized’ Health Agency Campus Coming To Irvine
The Orange County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, Nov. 29, unanimously approved funding for the design and construction services for a $78 million campus for the Orange County Health Care Agency. Officially recognized as the El Toro Campus Project, the Irvine-based space will enable HCA to create a central location for key services.
Certified results of 2022 La Palma City Council election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
25-Year-Old Santa Ana Resident Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Westminster (Westminster, CA)
The Westminster Police Department reported a two-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred in the 15500 block of Magnolia Street, near the McFadden Avenue intersection at around 1 a.m.
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Pop the Bubbly! Here Are 6 Places to Ring in 2023 in Orange County
Celebrate the New Year in Style at OC’s Finest Restaurants, Discos and Waterfront Bars. New year, new things to do! Switch up your standard New Year’s Eve plans for a night out in Orange County. With waterfront rooftops, booze cruises and award-winning restaurants, there is no better place to ring in 2023. Whether you’re looking to boogie the night away or sit down to an eloquent dinner that you didn’t have to slave away for, Orange County has something to do for every mood. End the holiday season in style with one of these fabulous ways to welcome in the new year. Cheers!
'Flood of evictions' looms in Los Angeles as pandemic tenant protections expire
LOS ANGELES — Tenant protections in Los Angeles County that have kept families housed throughout the pandemic are set to end Dec. 31, meaning more than 30,000 households could face eviction by the end of the year, according to researchers' estimates based on county Superior Court records. The expiration...
Certified results of 2022 Los Alamitos Unified School District Governing Board election
The results reported by the Orange County Registrar of Voters were certified on Friday, December 2. That said, with 100% of 2,169 precincts reporting, the turnout was 54.7% of 1,817,149 registered voters. Altogether, 994,227 votes were cast. Of that total, the overwhelming number were vote-by-mail ballots: 830,162. That left 164.065 ballots cast at vote centers.
Griffith Park Pony Rides to shut down after 74 years
LOS ANGELES - Griffith Park Pony Rides is shutting down after 74 years. The historic landmark, which has been in operation in Southern California since 1948, will close by the end of this year. Owner Stephen Weeks says he now is tasked with finding new homes for the more than...
Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu
Last summer, Malibu residents were urged to conserve water for several weeks during a severe water shortage — but many ignored the warnings and continued watering their grass lawns — apparently not taking the warnings seriously. This rainy season, the four-year drought is expected to continue — a weather pattern that’s becoming the new normal […] The post Local scientist gives future drought forecast for Malibu appeared first on The Malibu Times.
CHP officer injured in crash in Garden Grove
On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 8:44 p.m., a California Highway Patrol (CHP) officer was involved in a traffic crash, when the officer’s 2018 Dodge patrol vehicle was struck while on the right shoulder of State Route 22 westbound, west of Euclid Street. The CHP officer was helping...
