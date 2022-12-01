Read full article on original website
Classless Packers players take jabs at Chicago Bears after the game
It was a great game, until it wasn’t. The Chicago Bears carried a lead over the Green Bay Packers into the fourth and final quarter, but couldn’t keep it. Stop me if you have heard this story before. Aaron Rodgers and the Packers came back and beat the...
Former Eagles quarterback earns his first head-coaching job
Congratulations are in order. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback G.J. Kinne has found his first Division I head coaching job. He was hired by the Texas State Bobcats, an FBS program that plays its ball in the Sun Belt Conference. If you’re scratching your head ad don’t know who that is,...
Pros and cons of 49ers signing Baker Mayfield to save their season
The Carolina Panthers releasing Baker Mayfield could save the San Francisco 49ers’ season. With Baker Mayfield being released by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, this leaves open an intriguing possibility for the NFC-contending San Francisco 49ers to put in a claim. While San Francisco improved to 8-4 on the...
This stat shows Russell Wilson’s Broncos are achieving the impossibly bad
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has yet to do what the Broncos have expected him to do this season, and it’s historically bad. There’s no secret that Russell Wilson has been playing extremely badly for the Denver Broncos this season. Denver has struggled to lock down a reliable quarterback since Peyton Manning retired in 2016, and Wilson seemed like a pretty promising signing until he proved to be far from it.
Best ManningCast moments from Saints vs. Bucs
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning were back for Week 13's edition of "Monday Night Football."
Should Jalen Hurts be the NFL MVP favorite over Patrick Mahomes?
After another big game, should Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts be considered the frontrunner over Patrick Mahomes?. The Philadelphia Eagles were among the most active teams this past offseason, where they made move after move to help bolster the roster after making it to the playoff as a Wild Card team. Now, the Eagles hold the best record in the entire NFL, losing just one game this season. Credit can be given to quarterback Jalen Hurts.
