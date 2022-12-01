Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Wichita Wind Surge announces new ownership
The Wichita Wind Surge on Monday announced that it has entered into an agreement to sell the team to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH).
Comments / 0