CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Latest from 2022 MLB winter meetings: Updates, rumors and predictions
From predictions going into the week to the latest buzz from San Diego, we've got you covered as baseball's hot stove season heats up.
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?
The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
Miami football suffers big loss with DT Darrel Jackson transferring
After news earlier in the day that backup defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein was returning for a seventh season, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson who started every game for the Miami football team in 2022 announced his entry into the transfer portal. Jackson would have to petition for a waiver after transferring from Maryland.
