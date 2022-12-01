ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?

The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
Miami football suffers big loss with DT Darrel Jackson transferring

After news earlier in the day that backup defensive lineman Jacob Lichtenstein was returning for a seventh season, defensive tackle Darrell Jackson who started every game for the Miami football team in 2022 announced his entry into the transfer portal. Jackson would have to petition for a waiver after transferring from Maryland.
