Read full article on original website
Related
KHBS
Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states
ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
County sheriff in Arkansas arrested on felony drug and firearm charges
A county sheriff in Arkansas was arrested Saturday after he was found in possession of drugs and guns.
Johnson County sheriff faces felony charges, ASP says
Sheriff Jimmy Stephens of Johnson County is being held at the Crawford County Detention Center after Arkansas State Police found drugs and guns during a traffic stop.
Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms. Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses has been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken in to, and it is owner Kerri Taake is left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would...
Fayetteville police searching for home burglary suspect
The incident happened last week on Nov. 24 and "multiple items of value were stolen," according to a Facebook post from FPD.
14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
Fort Smith police find missing teen
Fort Smith police are looking for a teen who was reported missing by a family member on Dec. 2.
Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
Springdale police investigating shooting that injured teen
Springdale police are investigating a shooting in the area of Luther George Park on 300 Park Street on Dec. 1 that sent a teen to the hospital.
One dead after Adair County car crash
TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
KHBS
Seb. Co. Prosecutor investigating after City of Bonanza employee accused of embezzling city money
BONANZA, Ark. — The Sebastian County Prosecutor is investigating after the City of Bonanza's administrative assistant, who is also the mayor's daughter, allegedly embezzled more than $38,000 from the city. Mayor Elmer Nelson testified in front of the state joint legislative auditing committee Friday. "I was totally unaware of...
Springdale police looking to identify criminal suspects
The Springdale Police Department is asking for help identifying multiple criminal suspects.
Homicide in Scott County under investigation
SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Eldder Santiago Bautista, 33, was the victim of an apparent homicide on Sunday, Nov. 27 while visiting a residence south of Waldron, according to Arkansas State Police. Bautista was found dead on the front porch of the Ross Creek Road home after authorities responded...
News On 6
OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
Blood drive to be held in downtown Fayetteville Square
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville partnered with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a blood drive at the Downtown Square on Dec. 7. CBCO will have its bloodmobile to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will get a free T-shirt...
Prairie Grove training video depicts school kids as shooting victims, admins on leave
The Prairie Grove School Board has placed two district administrators on paid administrative leave following outcries from teachers about a school safety training video they say depicted their families as victims of a school shooting.
Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community. The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be free pancakes,...
KHBS
Sharing & Caring of Benton County helping 3,100 kids experience the magic of Christmas
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — As we get closer to the holidays, one Northwest Arkansas nonprofit is making sure thousands of kids in Benton County get to experience the magic of Christmas. Sharing & Caring of Benton County is busy wrapping gifts for 3,100 kids in the county. Executive Director Thomas...
5NEWS
Fort Smith, AR
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Fort Smith local newshttps://www.5newsonline.com/
Comments / 1