ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5NEWS

Comments / 1

Related
KHBS

Johnson County, Arkansas, sheriff's arrest was part of FBI investigation, affidavit states

ALMA, Ark. — AnArkansas state trooper arrested the Johnson County Sheriff as part of an FBI investigation, according to the affidavit of probable cause the trooper wrote. Trooper First Class Matt Price wrote that an FBI agent contacted him Saturday and said the agency had been watching Sheriff Jimmy Stephens in reference to a corruption and narcotics investigation.
5NEWS

Johnson County Sheriff arrested on gun and drug charges in Crawford Co.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — A Johnson County Sheriff has been arrested after a traffic stop in Crawford County. According to Bill Sadler with the Arkansas State Police, Sheriff Jimmy Stephens was arrested in possession of drugs and firearms. Stephens' first appearance hearing is set for Monday, Dec. 5.
5NEWS

Burglary spree targets Fort Smith businesses

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith businesses has been at the center of several burglaries in recent weeks. On Rogers Avenue, Cheers Liquor is one of the stores broken in to, and it is owner Kerri Taake is left asking why. "It's more of a question of why would...
5NEWS

14-year-old found bloodied after an alleged shooting in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — An investigation is underway after a shooting at a Springdale park on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to Springdale Police, at around 4:30 p.m. a Springdale officer noticed a group near Luther George Park running down the street after a car. Police say as the officer approached,...
5NEWS

Fort Smith 13-year-old missing and endangered

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are trying to locate 13-year-old Hunter Dutton. He was last seen at approximately 4:45 PM today near the playground at West Apartments and was wearing the clothing in the image below. The teen was reported missing by a family member on Friday,...
KHBS

December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
KRMG

One dead after Adair County car crash

TULSA, Okla. — One person was killed and two others were injured in a car accident in Adair County on Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash happened around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 2, on County Road Salem, about a quarter mile east of US-59 and five miles south of Stilwell.
5NEWS

Homicide in Scott County under investigation

SCOTT COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Eldder Santiago Bautista, 33, was the victim of an apparent homicide on Sunday, Nov. 27 while visiting a residence south of Waldron, according to Arkansas State Police. Bautista was found dead on the front porch of the Ross Creek Road home after authorities responded...
News On 6

OSBI Investigates After Man Shot Several Times In Front Of Home In Adair County

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) is investigating a shooting in Watts, Oklahoma, near the Arkansas border. The Adair County Sheriff's Office asked for the agency's assistance after a 64-year old victim called 911 just after 9 p.m. on Monday night. Authorities say the man was shot several times in front of his home along East 610 Road.
5NEWS

Blood drive to be held in downtown Fayetteville Square

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville partnered with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) to host a blood drive at the Downtown Square on Dec. 7. CBCO will have its bloodmobile to collect donations from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Donors will get a free T-shirt...
5NEWS

Pancakes with the Grinch event to be held in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The City of Fort Smith and the Fort Smith Police Department have partnered to host a fun holiday event for the community. The pancakes with the Grinch event will be held at the Riverfront on Dec. 10 from 9-10:30 a.m. There will be free pancakes,...
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy