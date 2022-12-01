ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One dead, two injured in collision

ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
K2 Radio

Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County

A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
oilcity.news

Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado

CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
oilcity.news

I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25

CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
Idaho State Journal

Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning

Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
cowboystatedaily.com

Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
K2 Radio

Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming

It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
cowboystatedaily.com

Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
NewsTalk 95.5

I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS

Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
OutThere Colorado

Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts

Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
OutThere Colorado

WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado

Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
sweetwaternow.com

Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”

