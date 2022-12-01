Read full article on original website
capcity.news
One dead, two injured in collision
ROCK SPRINGS, Wyo. — One person is dead and two more are injured following a two-vehicle collision near Rock Springs caused by icy roads. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, Francisco Sosa Rioyos — a 23-year-old Utah resident — was the rear passenger of the vehicle that lost control, and was killed when he was ejected from the vehicle.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
Wyoming Man Dead After Pickup Rollover in Sweetwater County
A Wyoming man succumbed to his injuries after a crash near mile marker 91 outside of Green River on Wednesday morning, 10:25 a.m. The driver, 82, was westbound on I-80 when he failed to negotiate an exit ramp and lost control of the vehicle. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, after leaving the roadway, the vehicle went down the barrow ditch and vaulted off a large embankment, causing the vehicle to leave the ground and roll.
oilcity.news
Southbound I-25, U.S. 87 closed to all traffic from Cheyenne to Colorado
CASPER, Wyo. — Interstate 25 and U.S. Highway 87 are both closed from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line as of 3:25 p.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The Colorado Department of Transportation is reporting a closure along northbound I-25 between Owl Canyon Road and the...
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
Another winter storm to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning
Another winter storm is forecast to hit East Idaho starting Sunday morning. The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for all of East Idaho warning the public about the incoming storm that will arrive Sunday morning and could linger through Monday morning. The weather service said 1 to 4 inches of snow is forecast for East Idaho, including even lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American...
Wrongful death trial of woman killed by Arches gate begins
A civil trial begins Monday over the 2020 death of Esther Nakajjigo, who was killed in a traumatic accident at Arches National Park.
oilcity.news
Casper bus driver dies in crash on icy I-25; 13 passengers taken to hospital for injuries
CASPER, Wyo. — The driver of a 2009 Motor Coach bus died as a result of injuries sustained in a crash on Interstate 25 on Monday afternoon, the Wyoming Highway Patrol said in a press release Tuesday. The driver has been identified as Casper resident Timothy R. Hunter, 65....
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: ‘Buy Wyoming’ This Christmas – Here Are Some Good Gift Ideas
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite the temptation to buy on the internet or Amazon, there are some great reasons to shop local this Christmas season. After consulting with some friends around the state, here are some ideas from them for Cowboy State products. But first,...
Remarkable Facts About Nonstop Wind in Casper, Wyoming
It is windy nearly all the time. The wind is just part of life in Wyoming. We hold tight to the car door when opening it. It throws snow from rooftops in a cyclone of snow. Regardless of the season, the wind is there. We took a look at the facts, and it blew us away. The numbers tell a windy story about Casper.
Eight arrested after shots fired at Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper
Missouri Highway Patrol troopers announce arrest of 8 suspects, recovery of 3 stolen cars and 2 guns, after shots were fired at a trooper.
cowboystatedaily.com
Homemade ‘Smith And Methson’ Firearm Unlikely To Catch On With Wyoming Crooks
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The likelihood is vanishingly small that any Wyoming crime victim would find themselves staring down the twin barrels of a “Smith & Methson,” says a Wyoming a gunsmith and former law enforcement officer. “It looks like it’s probably a...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: December 3 – December 4, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
WARNING: Snow squall moving at 50 MPH detected in Colorado
Update: A second snow squall warning has been issued for I-70 near Battlement Mesa, I-70 near Glenwood Springs, I-70 near New Castle, and I-70 near Rifle until 10:30 AM. The National Weather Service (NWS) has detected a large snow squall around 19 miles northwest of Fort Collins that is moving southeast at approximately 50 MPH. A snow squall warning will be in effect until 10 AM for Northwestern Weld County...
Winter Weather Advisory issued for northern Utah
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of northern Utah ahead of a storm coming into the state late Sunday evening and early Monday morning.
sweetwaternow.com
Rocky Mountain Power to Open New Operations Center in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — Rocky Mountain Power recently announced the purchase of a 30-acre property that will serve as the new Rock Springs operations center. “Our new Rock Springs operations center will provide a unique opportunity to optimize efficiencies, bring our teams together under one roof and reduce operating costs – all to the benefit for our customers,” said Sharon Fain, Rocky Mountain Power’s vice president of Wyoming. “The facility and size of the property also provides flexibility for future growth and supports our ongoing commitment to safe, reliable, low-cost electricity.”
Massive "wall of dust" moving through Colorado plains at 65 miles per hour
UPDATE: The original 'wall of dust' written about in this post has moved through the state, but another 'wall of dust' is now being reported in the area of Lincoln and Washington counties. It's moving at 35 miles per hour and a dust storm warning is in place until 3 PM. Read more about that here.
Oklahoma Game Wardens Bust ‘Notorious Wildlife Violators’ With Illegal Deer Head
Last week, Oklahoma Game Wardens finally caught up to two well-known wildlife violators near Foraker in Osage County. At the time of apprehension, the two men were in possession of an illegally-harvested deer head in their “untagged and uninsured truck.” And that was just the tip of the iceberg.
