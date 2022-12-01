Read full article on original website
Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup
The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
New Kansas commit Johnny Thompson breaks down his decision
Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian running back Johnny Thompson visited Kansas over the weekend and committed to the Jayhawks while on the trip. This was Thompson’s first official visit of the recruiting cycle and he said going in the trip, he didn’t have any plans to make a quick decision. After spending a couple of days on campus, he said he knew he found a new home.
Liberty Bowl-bound: Kansas football selected for historic bowl game in Memphis
The Kansas football team’s 14-year bowl drought is officially down to 24 days. That’s when the Jayhawks will take on Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl in Memphis on Dec. 28. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on ESPN. The news was made official...
Mizzou coach, Eliah Drinkwitz responds to report saying they don’t want to play KU in Liberty Bowl
COLUMBIA, Mo. — With both Mizzou and Kansas’ football teams finishing their seasons at 6-6, there is prime opportunity for both squads to play each other in the Liberty Bowl. Although, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, the Tigers were not willing to play the Jayhawks in the bowl game. That is […]
Kansas Accidentally Put Hogs on National Football Scene
First meeting between Razorbacks, Jayhawks since 1906 in Liberty Bowl.
thecutoffnews.com
Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas
A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas
Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
4Star Politics: Future of the Kansas City Royals, Chiefs in the metro
4Star Politics: Analysts explore what the future of the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs may look like when baseball moves away from Kauffman.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
kshb.com
Winning $4.2 million lottery ticket sold at Kansas City, Missouri, QuikTrip on Saturday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A $4.2 million dollar Missouri Lottery ticket was sold Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri. The ticket was purchased at the QuikTrip located at 1201 Westport Road, according to Missouri Lottery. The winning numbers drawn Saturday were 1, 2, 3, 20, 32 and 34. Missouri...
4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTTS
Two Missouri Men Shot To Death In Baxter Springs, Kansas
(KTTS News) — Two men from McDonald County are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Police say Jeremy Murphy, 47, from Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, from Pineville died. Seth Guinn, 27, who’s also from Pineville, remains in the hospital...
Missouri man wins $50,000 lottery prize while on fishing trip
A Missouri man on his way to go fishing with his brother made a pit stop at a gas station and won $50,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
kfdi.com
Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting
Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
Goodbye Gary: Kansas City celebrates retirement of Gary Lezak
Past and present Kansas Citians celebrated the retirement of long-time KSHB 41 Chief Meteorologist Gary Lezak Thursday night.
Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
KMBC.com
Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
kshb.com
Periods of cloud today, chance of drizzle Tuesday
More sun north and more clouds south ahead of an evening cold front. Drizzle looking more likely Tuesday, should be warm enough to prevent any ice. Better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night-Thursday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Partly to mostly sunny north to mostly cloudy south. Wind: S to N-NW...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri trucker gets probation for stealing semi trailer from Moniteau County manufacturer
An over-the-road trucker accused of stealing a flatbed semi-trailer from Moniteau County is sentenced to probation. Jason Maynard, of Blue Springs, pleaded guilty to one count of stealing and was sentenced today to five years probation and 30 days of shock incarceration. It was during the summer of 2019 when...
The Best Place To Live In Kansas
From its low cost of living to its beautiful scenic views, there are plenty of things to love about Kansas. However, one city outranks the rest of the state.
