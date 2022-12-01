ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Kansas football learns 2022 bowl matchup

The Kansas Jayhawks are headed to a bowl game for the first time since 2008. On Sunday, it was announced that KU had accepted a bowl invitation to the Liberty Bowl, which is played in Memphis. KU will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks in the bowl contest. The game will take place on Dec. 28, kick off at 4:30 p.m. CT and will be televised on ESPN.
247Sports

New Kansas commit Johnny Thompson breaks down his decision

Westlake Village (Calif.) Oaks Christian running back Johnny Thompson visited Kansas over the weekend and committed to the Jayhawks while on the trip. This was Thompson’s first official visit of the recruiting cycle and he said going in the trip, he didn’t have any plans to make a quick decision. After spending a couple of days on campus, he said he knew he found a new home.
thecutoffnews.com

Why Missouri does not want to play Kansas

A report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which said that Missouri does not want to play Kansas in the Liberty Bowl on Dec. 28, caused a firestorm Friday. Many on the internet mocked Missouri for being “scared” to face its historical rival in a bowl game, and even the industry source McMurphy cited seemed to think this was the case.
247Sports

Running back Johnny Thompson Jr. commits to Kansas

Kansas has its running back in the 2023 class. On Sunday, California native Johnny Thompson Jr. announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. He is fresh off of his official visit to KU over the weekend, which follows his strong senior season at Oaks Christian. In the end, Thompson picked KU over 11 other offers from the likes of Colorado, Indiana, Oregon and Washington among others.
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KTTS

Two Missouri Men Shot To Death In Baxter Springs, Kansas

(KTTS News) — Two men from McDonald County are dead and a third is in critical condition after a shooting in Baxter Springs, Kansas. Police say Jeremy Murphy, 47, from Anderson and Craig Guinn, 59, from Pineville died. Seth Guinn, 27, who’s also from Pineville, remains in the hospital...
kfdi.com

Two dead, one injured in southeast Kansas shooting

Two southwest Missouri men were killed and a third was critically injured in a shooting in southeast Kansas. KFDI sister station KTTS in Springfield, Missouri reported that the shooting happened Monday afternoon at a home in Baxter Springs, in Cherokee County. Police identified the victims as 47-year-old Jeremy Murphy of Anderson, Missouri and 59-year-old Craig Guinn of Pineville. A third man, 27-year-old Seth Guinn of Pineville, was in critical condition at a Joplin hospital.
KSN News

Search for missing Nebraska woman comes to Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a person of interest in the disappearance of a Nebraska woman. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says they are assisting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office in Nebraska with their search for Aldrick L. Scott, 47, of Topeka. Authorities […]
KMBC.com

Infamous Kansas City bridge demolishes another truck

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tractor-trailer was damaged Thursday afternoon as it tried to pass under the notoriously low Independence Avenue Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri. The bridge has a 12-foot clearance. The driver of the big rig, who was not hurt, told KMBC that he's been driving for...
kshb.com

Periods of cloud today, chance of drizzle Tuesday

More sun north and more clouds south ahead of an evening cold front. Drizzle looking more likely Tuesday, should be warm enough to prevent any ice. Better chance of rain arrives Wednesday night-Thursday. KANSAS CITY'S FORECAST. Monday: Partly to mostly sunny north to mostly cloudy south. Wind: S to N-NW...

Comments / 0

Community Policy