ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Telegraph-Forum

Wynford boys basketball team has sights set on returning to winning ways

By Zachary Holden, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3huiKn_0jTyRiZ400

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — In year two under coach Mike Smith, the Wynford boys basketball team has its sights set on getting back to the glory days.

Well, at least taking a step back in that direction.

Replacing the departed Jaron Filliater will be tough, along with key role players James Schiefer and Avery Langenderfer. But there are plenty of players — talented ones at that — on the roster eager to prove themselves.

"This year our varsity roster has a lot more shooting and we also feel like we have a lot better overall depth," Smith said. "The length of our varsity roster is also really exciting and should help our defense. The kids are buying into year two of our program.

"The transition in the preseason has been significantly easier and quicker. Hopefully that helps us have a lot more success this season."

Junior Sam McMillan, standing at 6-foot-6, will be one of the focal points to the Royals offense this season. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last year en route to earning second-team Northern 10 and Northwest District honors along with an honorable mention nod in District 6.

"Sam is going to be an extremely impactful player for us this season," Smith said. "He had an excellent second half of his sophomore season … he has worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve his body and all facets of his game. We expect him to make an even bigger jump this year to help lead us to a more successful season."

Classmates Grant McGuire (7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals) and Ashton Warren, along with senior Cainen Allen (5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and sophomore Weston Prenger (7.5 points) round out the typical starting five for the Royals — one full of athleticism.

"Grant will be an all-around player for us this season," Smith said. "He is a big, strong guard that can guard 1-5 and is a very fundamentally sound offensive player.

"Cainen will be our senior leader; he is in his third year of varsity experience this year. His on-ball defense has really improved and something our team desperately needed, and his passing will be put on display this year with multiple weapons to distribute to."

Prenger and Warren are the new players in prominent roles this season. Prenger showed flashes of his potential in the Royals' tournament game last season when he knocked down five 3-pointers and led the team with 15 points. Warren is coming off a fall in which he was the field general for the Royals, and Smith hopes that leadership translates onto the court.

"Weston will step into a lead role on the varsity team after leading our JV team in scoring last season," Smith said. "As a sophomore, his basketball IQ is extremely advanced. Wes is just a natural scorer and we look forward to him showcasing that at the varsity level. He has also improved significantly in his defensive awareness and effort and should help us tremendously on the defensive end of the floor.

"Ashton, our quarterback, should fill a big role for us this season as well. He can also guard one through five and has great length. He is constantly improving his offensive game and confidence and should be an impactful player for us this season."

Coming off the bench will be sophomores Drew Johnson, Anthony Evans, KJ Kotalik and Dawson Pelter, along with juniors Sean Brindley and James Rindfuss, and senior Austin Bindner.

"Drew will bring a great basketball IQ, great shooting ability, very good passing, and above-average defensive effort and awareness," Smith said. "Our guys have been doing a great job so far, so we are extremely excited to see this continue to get Wynford basketball back to its winning traditions."

Wynford's goals this season perfectly align with getting the program back to what it was not too long ago. From 1963 to 2017 the Royals had just five losing seasons and two at .500. In the last five years, Wynford has had four losing seasons and zero tournament wins.

"One team goal we have is to get to double-digit wins on the season," Smith said. "We have to make sure we have a business-like approach each and every day, including practices. Good teams don’t waste time in drills, practices, in the weight room, in games, etc. Our message this season is that every moment matters — don’t waste a second.

"We also want to finish among the top three in the Northern 10 standings. To do this, we will need to bring our best every night, especially in the competitive N10 conference. No game is easy in this league. Everyone knows everyone in these small communities.

"Lastly, our team would like to win a tournament game, something we haven’t done in a few years. Winning more regular-season games will improve our tournament seeding and, in result, hopefully improve our chances of making a tournament run beginning in February."

Wynford opened the season with a gutsy 70-66 win at Monroeville over the weekend before losing its home opener 63-54 to a very athletic Hopewell-Loudon. The Royals open league play Saturday, hosting Upper Sandusky.

419-617-6018

Twitter: @Zachary_Holden

Comments / 0

Related
ocolly.com

OSU football transfer portal tracker

With the conclusion of the 2022 regular season, OSU football will see players come and go via the transfer portal. Here is an up-to-date tracker of all the transfer updates. Stats: 96 tackles, 13 for loss, two sacks, one interception. Destination: TBD.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State gets savagely trolled by sign spotted at MAC Championship Game

Ohio fans savagely roasted Ohio State with signs as Ohio takes on Toledo for the MAC Championship on Saturday. As the Bobcats and Rockets were trading blows on the field, cameras panned to a sign from an Ohio fan that said “The only Ohio schools playing today.” The sign was a clear jab at Ohio State, who lost to Michigan to end the regular season last Saturday.
The Spun

Ryan Day Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Playoff Mood

At times, it looked like Ohio State wasn't going to be in this season's College Football Playoff. The team was behind USC heading into this weekend and needed a little bit of help in order to secure a spot. Luck was on its side as both USC and TCU lost their respective conference championships to Utah and Kansas State.
FOX Sports

College football bowl games 2022: Schedule for all 43 games

The No. 4-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes will play the No. 3-ranked Michigan Wolverines in the national title game. Or at least that's what I think is going to happen. A healthy Ohio State matches up well against No. 1 Georgia as well as Oklahoma did against UGA in 2017. Marvin Harrison, Jr. against Kelee Ringo? Stetson Bennett in a pitcher's duel with C.J. Stroud and Ryan Day vs. Kirby Smart? It all ought to be considerable fun.
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you like to try new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service, so pay them a visit next time you are around, if you have never been to any of the steakhouses mentioned below.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Ohio

Known as the Buckeye State (named for the Ohio buckeye tree), Ohio is one of the most heavily populated states in the United States. This northern state shares a border with Lake Erie in the north; it’s at roughly the same latitude as northern California and northern Utah. Much of Ohio can be defined as either plain or plateau, with vast stretches of flat lands dominating all but the southeastern part of the state. The southeastern region (roughly one-quarter of the state) is a part of the Appalachian Plateau. It’s much hillier and more rugged than the rest of Ohio. But is this where the highest point in Ohio lies?
NBC4 Columbus

December weather outlook: What to expect and when it might snow

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Now that we have entered the realm of meteorological winter marking the coldest three months of the year (December-February), we start looking more intently for trends or guidance regarding the upcoming winter season. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center updated prediction for December calls for below-average temperatures over the Ohio Valley, and much […]
cwcolumbus.com

Downtown Columbus sober bar Dry Mill to shut down

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A sober bar in downtown Columbus will shut its doors permanently, citing declining sales, the business said Sunday. "It saddens us to say this, but unfortunately we have to shut our doors and close The Dry Mill," The business said on its Facebook page. "The past few months sales have declined and we cannot continue to operate the business based on the current levels of customers we are receiving."
PennLive.com

Ohio school cancels drag story time, citing security dispute

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio school says an internal dispute over security prompted a last-minute cancellation of a weekend children’s storytelling event featuring performers in drag amid a planned protest by a far-right group. The Red Oak Community School’s “Holi-Drag Storytime” event was to have been held...
cdrecycler.com

Ohio contractor demolishes former Rumpke MRF

Cincinnati-based Rumpke Waste & Recycling has begun demolition on its material recovery facility (MRF) in Columbus, Ohio, to construct a new MRF at that location. Rumpke says it has contracted with Columbus-based Elford Inc. to perform construction work on the site, while Marengo, Ohio-based Complete Clearing Inc. serves as the demolition contractor on the job. Complete Clearing has performed numerous demolition jobs in the Columbus area, including the demolition of the White Castle headquarters.
peakofohio.com

Oldiges ready to takeover Board of DD January 1st

The Logan County Board of Developmental Disabilities (LCBDD) met on December 1, 2022, at 5:30 p.m. This board meeting marked a milestone: After 11 years as the Superintendent and 28 years in the field, Saul Bauer celebrated his last board meeting as Superintendent. As previously reported, Mr. Bauer will be retiring as Superintendent on December 31, 2022, and Mrs. Krista Oldiges will step in as Executive Director. Mrs. Oldiges participated in the meetings and will take over as the Executive Director and future LCBDD Superintendent on January 1, 2023.
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
columbusmonthly.com

Columbus Monthly’s 10 Best Restaurants | Editor’s Picks: Top Eateries for Carryout

As part of our 2022 “10 Best Restaurants” package, Columbus Monthly also is showcasing our “Hot 40”: a selection of 40 other establishments that contribute meaningfully to Central Ohio’s food and drink scene. This installment features Carryout Gems. At the historic North Market, Hoyo’s Kitchen...
NBC4 Columbus

Man struck by SUV near Blacklick dies of injuries

BLACKLICK, Ohio (WCMH) – A man has died after being struck by an SUV Thursday afternoon in the East Broad neighborhood near Blacklick. Columbus police said that at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Chandra Bhattarai was walking on a sidewalk near the intersection of Waggoner Road and Overmont Ridge Road. An approaching driver lost control of […]
unioncountydailydigital.com

Shots Fired In Uptown Marysville Saturday Night

MARYSVILLE – On Saturday, December 3, at approximately 9:25 p.m., the Marysville Police Division was called to the area of 326 E. 5th Street in Marysville in reference to the discharge of a firearm. Witnesses reported a male wearing a brown hat with blue lettering, black jacket and khaki...
Telegraph-Forum

Telegraph-Forum

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
206K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://bucyrustelegraphforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy