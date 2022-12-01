Wynford boys basketball team has sights set on returning to winning ways

HOLMES TOWNSHIP — In year two under coach Mike Smith, the Wynford boys basketball team has its sights set on getting back to the glory days.

Well, at least taking a step back in that direction.

Replacing the departed Jaron Filliater will be tough, along with key role players James Schiefer and Avery Langenderfer. But there are plenty of players — talented ones at that — on the roster eager to prove themselves.

"This year our varsity roster has a lot more shooting and we also feel like we have a lot better overall depth," Smith said. "The length of our varsity roster is also really exciting and should help our defense. The kids are buying into year two of our program.

"The transition in the preseason has been significantly easier and quicker. Hopefully that helps us have a lot more success this season."

Junior Sam McMillan, standing at 6-foot-6, will be one of the focal points to the Royals offense this season. He averaged 10.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks last year en route to earning second-team Northern 10 and Northwest District honors along with an honorable mention nod in District 6.

"Sam is going to be an extremely impactful player for us this season," Smith said. "He had an excellent second half of his sophomore season … he has worked extremely hard in the offseason to improve his body and all facets of his game. We expect him to make an even bigger jump this year to help lead us to a more successful season."

Classmates Grant McGuire (7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.1 steals) and Ashton Warren, along with senior Cainen Allen (5.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists) and sophomore Weston Prenger (7.5 points) round out the typical starting five for the Royals — one full of athleticism.

"Grant will be an all-around player for us this season," Smith said. "He is a big, strong guard that can guard 1-5 and is a very fundamentally sound offensive player.

"Cainen will be our senior leader; he is in his third year of varsity experience this year. His on-ball defense has really improved and something our team desperately needed, and his passing will be put on display this year with multiple weapons to distribute to."

Prenger and Warren are the new players in prominent roles this season. Prenger showed flashes of his potential in the Royals' tournament game last season when he knocked down five 3-pointers and led the team with 15 points. Warren is coming off a fall in which he was the field general for the Royals, and Smith hopes that leadership translates onto the court.

"Weston will step into a lead role on the varsity team after leading our JV team in scoring last season," Smith said. "As a sophomore, his basketball IQ is extremely advanced. Wes is just a natural scorer and we look forward to him showcasing that at the varsity level. He has also improved significantly in his defensive awareness and effort and should help us tremendously on the defensive end of the floor.

"Ashton, our quarterback, should fill a big role for us this season as well. He can also guard one through five and has great length. He is constantly improving his offensive game and confidence and should be an impactful player for us this season."

Coming off the bench will be sophomores Drew Johnson, Anthony Evans, KJ Kotalik and Dawson Pelter, along with juniors Sean Brindley and James Rindfuss, and senior Austin Bindner.

"Drew will bring a great basketball IQ, great shooting ability, very good passing, and above-average defensive effort and awareness," Smith said. "Our guys have been doing a great job so far, so we are extremely excited to see this continue to get Wynford basketball back to its winning traditions."

Wynford's goals this season perfectly align with getting the program back to what it was not too long ago. From 1963 to 2017 the Royals had just five losing seasons and two at .500. In the last five years, Wynford has had four losing seasons and zero tournament wins.

"One team goal we have is to get to double-digit wins on the season," Smith said. "We have to make sure we have a business-like approach each and every day, including practices. Good teams don’t waste time in drills, practices, in the weight room, in games, etc. Our message this season is that every moment matters — don’t waste a second.

"We also want to finish among the top three in the Northern 10 standings. To do this, we will need to bring our best every night, especially in the competitive N10 conference. No game is easy in this league. Everyone knows everyone in these small communities.

"Lastly, our team would like to win a tournament game, something we haven’t done in a few years. Winning more regular-season games will improve our tournament seeding and, in result, hopefully improve our chances of making a tournament run beginning in February."

Wynford opened the season with a gutsy 70-66 win at Monroeville over the weekend before losing its home opener 63-54 to a very athletic Hopewell-Loudon. The Royals open league play Saturday, hosting Upper Sandusky.

