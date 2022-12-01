ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

flatlandkc.org

Concerned Civic Leaders Form Group to Support the Country Club Plaza

The Country Club Plaza is celebrating its centennial next year and top civic leaders are laying plans to assure the venerable but frayed landmark enjoys a vibrant second 100 years. “This isn’t about a sentimental journey to restore the past, but an interest in moving forward to an exciting future,”...
KC Educator Loves Serving Immigrant Families

On the day after Labor Day last year, Kansas City Public Schools embarked on a mission to better serve the immigrant and refugee children coming through its doors. It was then that the district opened its Global Academy, which serves elementary school-aged children. Ryan Rumpf leads the initiative as the...
Nick's Picks

Nick’s Picks | Searches Continue for a KC Police Chief and Schools Superintendent. Nick’s Picks | Searches Continue for a KC Police Chief and Schools Superintendent. You may not know it from the headlines, but Kansas City is about to end the year with the second highest number of homicides in its history.

