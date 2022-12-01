When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.

