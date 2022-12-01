If you’ve been ambivalent on bitcoin until now, then 2022 might just be the year that persuades you of its merits - and that’s despite the onset of crypto winter, and headline-grabbing price declines of over 50% (at the time of writing, at least). As Bitcoin Analyst for one of the world’s largest hardware wallet manufacturers, I’m used to and welcome skepticism. Skepticism is far more healthy than blind acceptance or rejection - it is right that people do their own research when it comes to truly understanding the merits or otherwise of bitcoin BTC/USD.

3 HOURS AGO