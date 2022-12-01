Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Down 2%; Nasdaq Drops 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 550 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 1.61% to 33,874.41 while the NASDAQ fell 2.20% to 11,209.88. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.04% to 3,988.69. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Utilities shares fell by...
US Stocks Start Week On Lower Note; Dow Tumbles 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones falling around 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.74% to 34,173.39 while the NASDAQ fell 0.48% to 11,406.06. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.71% to 4,042.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
This Congressman Is Up Over 28% On AMD Stock Buy, Also Sees Gains On These 2 Dividend Payers
Goldman Sachs is up roughly 26%, for Rep. Thomas Suozzi since the trade was filed. The congressman has been serving as a representative of New York since 2017. Congressman Thomas Suozzi (D-NY) has made over 300 trades in the past three years, including purchasing shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD on Oct. 11, worth between $15,000 to $50,000, per Capitol Trades. Suozzi purchased these shares for a cost basis of $57.63, and is already up 28% since the purchase order was filed.
Tilray Stock Flies High Amid SAFE Banking Hopes: Here's Why Sentiment Has Turned Bullish
Tilray Brands, Inc TLRY surged 11.79% at one point on Monday, with continued momentum after skyrocketing a total of 25% since Nov. 28. Renewed hope that the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act of 2021 (SAFE Banking Act) will pass through the Senate during this lame-duck session has helped to lift the beaten-down cannabis sector.
Why This Precious Metal Could Rally As Fed Continues Rate Hikes Amid Elevated Inflation
With movements in the U.S. dollar, is could be worth looking at how precious metals are responding and whether one could find inflated returns in the long run. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said that when currencies weaken, “we often think of the metals, industrials and precious metals rallying.”
VF Corp, Verve Therapeutics And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping over 200 points on Monday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. Meihua International Medical Technologies Co., Ltd. MHUA shares tumbled 25% to $9.96. Meihua International Medical Technologies named Mr. Xin Wang as new CEO and Mr. Lianzhang Zhao as CFO.
Will Tesla Maintain This Trend Or Is The Stock Headed For 52-Week Lows?
Tesla, Inc TSLA was plunging over 5% on Monday, in exaggeration to the S&P 500, which was sliding about 1%. The market has been firing off mixed signals recently, with the S&P 500 attempting to regain the 200-day simple moving average as support. The broad market index has been held back by Tesla, Amazon.com, Inc AMZN and Apple, Inc AAPL, three of the top four companies in the S&P 500.
3 Chinese Stocks Moving On China's Covid-19 Restriction Rollback
Shares of several U.S.-listed Chinese companies are moving higher Monday after the country lifted some of its Covid-19 restrictions. Morgan Stanley says the IShares MSCI China ETF MCHI is set to jump nearly 15% over the next year as restrictions ease. The China fund's top two holdings are Tencent Holding...
MGM Resorts Analyst Turns Bullish, Upgrades Casino Stock Despite Challenging 2023
Shares of MGM Resorts International MGM continued their uptrend through November in early trading on Monday. Although macro uncertainties may continue into 2023, the Strip’s strong event calendar could drive the company’s outperformance, according to Truist Securities. The Analyst: Barry Jonas upgraded the rating for MGM Resorts from...
After Meeting Elon Musk, Japanese Billionaire Ready For 'Big Announcement' On Space
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said on Monday that he plans to make a “big announcement” after an online meeting SpaceX owner Elon Musk. What Happened: Maezawa, the founder of online fashion site Zozo Inc, tweeted that he intends to make the big announcement on space on Dec. 9.
Why GitLab Stock Is Surging After Hours
GitLab Inc GTLB shares are trading higher in Monday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results and issued guidance above analyst estimates. What Happened: GitLab said third-quarter revenue increased 69% year-over-year to $112.98 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $106.5 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company...
Why Software Stocks Are Getting Hammered During Monday's Session
Shares of several software and technology companies, including Asana Inc ASAN, Cloudflare Inc NET and Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR are trading sharply lower going into the close of Monday's trading session amid a rise in yields, which has weighed on growth stock valuations. The 10-year Treasury yield hit an intraday...
Is The Oil And Gas Bull Market Over? This 2X Leveraged ETF Inversely Tracks Exxon, Occidental And More
The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp & Prod Bear 2X Shares DRIP was surging Monday after the Group of Seven (G7) nations and the European Union agreed to put a price cap of $60-per-barrel on Russian crude oil. The news could have been bullish for North America-based oil...
Analyst: China Could Drive Recovery For Semiconductor Stocks In 2023
The iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI traded higher by 0.2% on Monday after China relaxed some of its COVID-19 shutdown rules. On Monday, Bank of America semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya said China's reopening could open the door for significant upside for top semiconductor stocks. Semis Bouncing: The iShares Semiconductor ETF...
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, And Why Dogecoin Is Showing Resilience Amid FTX Aftershock
Benzinga examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the last week — here's a look at some of our top stories. The markets ended the week higher, despite a strong jobs report, which may increase the likelihood of the Federal Reserve maintaining a hawkish stance on interest rates. The S&P 500 finished the week higher by 1.13%, the Nasdaq Composite was up by 1.56%, and the Dow Industrials gained 0.24% for the week.
Starbucks Gets Downgraded Despite 'Excellent' Quarter: Here's Why
Shares of Starbucks Corporation SBUX have risen by around 15% over the past month. The Analyst: Deutsche Bank's Brian Mullan downgraded the rating for Starbucks from Buy to Hold, while raising the price target from $100 to $106. The Thesis: The Seattle-based company reported “excellent” earnings results in early November,...
Angel Oak Mortgage Price Target Shaved By 58%, Analyst Downgrades Stock As Volatility Across Fixed-Income Markets Weigh
B of A Securities analyst Derek Hewett downgraded Angel Oak Mortgage Inc AOMR from Buy to Underperform and lowered the price target from $15.5 to $6.5. Given its vertically integrated platform, he found AOMR ideal for the secular growth opportunity in the non-qualified mortgage (Non-QM) market. AOMR also faced significant...
Morgan Stanley Bullish On Airline Stocks, Names Southwest, Delta Top Picks For 2023
Most airline stocks have lost altitude in a difficult 2022 environment, but one Wall Street analyst said Monday that 2023 could be a big year for airlines. Morgan Stanley analyst Ravi Shanker issued the following changes to his airline coverage:. Reiterated Overweight rating for American Airlines Group Inc AAL, cut...
2023 Predictions From Standard Chartered: Bitcoin $5,000, Gold Soars, And Trouble For Biden
According to Standard Chartered analysts, the present crypto winter might grow even colder. Eric Robertsen, the bank's Global Head of Research, forecasted numerous possibilities for 2023, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's largest cryptocurrency, falling to as low as $5,000 next year, along with the impeachment of President Joe Biden, among other unexpected shocks.
2022: The Year That Bitcoin Came Of Age And Fiat Showed Its Ugly Side; The Case For A Monetary Escape Hatch
If you’ve been ambivalent on bitcoin until now, then 2022 might just be the year that persuades you of its merits - and that’s despite the onset of crypto winter, and headline-grabbing price declines of over 50% (at the time of writing, at least). As Bitcoin Analyst for one of the world’s largest hardware wallet manufacturers, I’m used to and welcome skepticism. Skepticism is far more healthy than blind acceptance or rejection - it is right that people do their own research when it comes to truly understanding the merits or otherwise of bitcoin BTC/USD.
