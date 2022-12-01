Read full article on original website
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles
UCLA coach Mick Cronin offers Houston volleyball star a job
After watching Houston volleyball star Kate Georgiades crash into a table to keep a rally going in her team's win over South Dakota in the NCAA tournament, UCLA Bruinsmen's basketball coach Mick Cronin decided to offer her a job. Georgiades, the American Athletic Conference libero of the year in 2021,...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Johnson punctuates USC comeback as Trojans down Oregon State
LOS ANGELES -- - Kobe Johnson scored 17 points shooting 7 for 10 and USC's methodical second-half comeback led to a 63-62 win on Sunday night over Oregon State. Dzmitry Ryuny's 3-pointer early in the second half gave the Beavers their last double-digit lead of the night at 37-27. The Trojans (6-3, 2-0 Pac-12) then started their persistent climb back when down 53-50 with less than three minutes to go, Johnson made a layup and a 3 in a 17-second stretch and USC held on.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Why USC should be upset, a new-look Clemson and everything we're excited for in bowl season
It's Selection Day and that means bowl season is quickly upon us -- arguably the most wonderful time of the year. WithGeorgia, Michigan, TCUand Ohio Stateslated for theCollege Football Playoff, the rest of the bowl schedule is set. Before we get into what we're most looking forward to this postseason outside of the semis and national title, we've got one final Anger Index on who should be most upset at this year's selections.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Utah repeats as Pac-12 champs, knocks USC out of playoff
LAS VEGAS -- The only blemish in USC's11-win regular season had been a one-point loss to Utahin October. Thanks to the Pac-12's decision to turn its championship game into a matchup between its two best teams instead of division winners, the Trojans had an opportunity to make that loss moot and advance to their first College Football Playoff appearance in Lincoln Riley's first season as head coach.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Ellis, USC Trojans square off against the Oregon State Beavers
LINE: USC -13.5; over/under is 134.5. BOTTOM LINE: Jordan Pope and the Oregon State Beavers visit Boogie Ellis and the USC Trojans on Sunday. The Trojans have gone 3-1 at home. USC is 1/3 against opponents over .500. The Beavers play their first true road game after going 4-4 to...
ABC7 Los Angeles
Los Angeles City Council approves phase-out of oil drilling, ban on new wells
LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Friday to phase out oil drilling in the city, approving an ordinance that bans new oil and gas extraction. The council voted 12-0 for the ordinance, which amends the municipal code to make existing extraction activities a nonconforming use in all zones.
ABC7 Los Angeles
Pedestrian struck, killed by city of Los Angeles sanitation truck in San Pedro
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A city of Los Angeles sanitation truck struck and killed a pedestrian in San Pedro early Monday morning, officials say. The incident was reported just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of S. Pacific Avenue and W. 13th Street. Police say the pedestrian, described...
Comments / 0