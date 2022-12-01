It's Selection Day and that means bowl season is quickly upon us -- arguably the most wonderful time of the year. WithGeorgia, Michigan, TCUand Ohio Stateslated for theCollege Football Playoff, the rest of the bowl schedule is set. Before we get into what we're most looking forward to this postseason outside of the semis and national title, we've got one final Anger Index on who should be most upset at this year's selections.

1 DAY AGO