It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
ABC7 Los Angeles
Bob McGrath, beloved 'Sesame Street' cast member and singer, dies at 90
NEW YORK -- Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90. McGrath's passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on...
