“Love Is Blind” Star Iyanna Broke Down After Her Divorce From Jarrette Was Finalized, And It’s Sparked A Discussion Around The “Emotional Damage” Some Of The Contestants Endure

Popculture
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, details her secrets to staying fit: 'I'm careful'
"Knots Landing" star Donna Mills, 81, shared her secrets to staying healthy and fit in her 80s. The actress shared that she's "careful" with what she eats.
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
From holding hands to being taken off the air: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach relationship rumours
Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have made headlines over the last week following reports of their rumoured relationship.On 30 November, DailyMail broke the news that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were in a secret relationship. The publication shared photos of them on multiple outings together and reported that they even took a trip together just weeks before Thanksgiving.While neither Robach or Holmes have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they have subtly addressed the situation on the air. ABC News has now reacted to the dating rumours by taking both Holmes and...
