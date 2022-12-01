Read full article on original website
baltimorebrew.com
Come January 1, the mayor’s salary will pass the $200,000 mark
Brandon Scott joins Baltimore’s police commissioner, schools CEO, visitor marketing head, state’s attorney, public works director and just-fired fire chief in the over $200K salary club. It’s that time of year again. No, we’re not talking about the seasonal holidays, but the annual pay increases that are conferred...
Mayor's veto of Baltimore City Council pension plan 'sets us back,' council president responds
BALTIMORE - Baltimore City Council President sent a letter to Mayor Brandon Scott saying that his veto of a City Council bill that would alter the requirements tied to a pension plan for elected city officials "sets us back."Last week, Scott announced that he had vetoed City Council Bill 22-0292, which would reduce the number of years needed to qualify for a pension from 12 years to 8 years. The bill required Scott's signature by January.Scott said in a letter to Mosby that he saw multiple problems with the plan to reduce the pension requirements for Baltimore City elected officials."At this time . ....
weaa.org
Baltimore mayor accepts fire chief's resignation
(Baltimore, MD) -- Mayor Brandon Scott has accepted the resignation of Baltimore's Fire Chief. Niles Ford's resignation came Friday, the same day a report was released on the January fire that claimed the lives of three city firefighters. The mayor said the report reached findings regarding the response to the...
wypr.org
Baltimore County’s top executive Olszewski lays out plans for his second term
When Johnny Olszewski is sworn in for his second four-year term as Baltimore County Executive, he will find himself in charge of a county awash in money for now but faces financial headwinds in the future. Record high inflation means that it costs much more for local governments to do or purchase anything and the financial cushion from federal COVID-19 relief funds is rapidly drying up. Controversial issues like a proposed plastic bag plan or imposing restrictions on developers building new housing near overcrowded schools are likely to be on Olszewski’s full plate.
wypr.org
What’s The Controversy With The Roland Water Tower In Hoes Heights?
Have you seen that Rapunzel-looking brick tower next to the Hoes Heights neighborhood in North Baltimore? It just got restored, and everyone agrees it looks beautiful. That’s pretty much where the good feelings end. Now there’s a bitter argument over what’s going to happen to the little plot of land around the tower. Some folks want a park. Others want access roads. Baltimore Banner reporter Jasmine Vaughn-Hall joins the podcast to unpack how a seemingly innocent planning project has reaggravated some long-standing racial wounds in a historically Black neighborhood.
blocbyblocknews.com
Baltimore Mayor Vetoes Contentious Bill That Would Make Elected Officials Eligible For Pension Earlier
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott vetoed a bill on Wednesday that would allow city elected officials to collect pension after serving eight years instead of 12, Emily Opilo reports for the Baltimore Sun. Scott’s decision follows a letter from Baltimore’s Board of Ethics requesting the mayor hold off on moving the measure forward due to a potential ethics violation.
wypr.org
Anne Arundel County Executive Pittman shares priorities for his second term
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman's inauguration is slated for Dec. 5 for his second term after defeating Republican County Council member Jessica Haire in a tightly contested race. The ceremony is scheduled for 11am on the grounds of the Crownsville Hospital Center. Pittman said a lot of his re-election campaign revolved around questions about the size of the county government.
royalexaminer.com
Late vote count topples five conservative school board candidates in Maryland
But the five social conservatives who fell behind after mail-in and provisional ballots were counted were:. • Dennis Barry, who lost in Harford County’s District B to Wade Sewell. • Tanya Tyo, who lost in Harford County’s District E to Carol Pitt Bruce. • James Miller, who lost...
baltimorebrew.com
After a century of industrial accidents and toxic exposures, Curtis Bay residents say they’ve had enough
Residents want the coal terminal to go, and for the Scott administration to help them make their community safe and sustainable. The marchers who stood in the rain outside the gates of the CSX coal facility in Curtis Bay – carrying signs that said “Coal Kills” and chanting “CSX has got to go!” – pegged their protest to a grim anniversary.
WTOP
DC mayor moves to dissolve city’s troubled housing authority board
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Council Chairman Phil Mendelson want to replace the existing D.C. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners with a temporary board after a scathing federal report found the city’s housing authority failed to provide “decent, safe and sanitary” public housing. The emergency legislation that...
themsuspokesman.com
Spokesman Hot Seat: Douglass Gwynn
For many years, Morgan State University has struggled with providing adequate housing to incoming freshmen and returning students. As Morgan sought to meet the needs of students with a record high enrollment of 9,100 students this fall, the school reached an agreement with Lord Baltimore Hotel in Downtown Baltimore to house 440 students.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County announces 2022 inauguration plans for Monday, December 5
TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski will join elected leaders from across the county to take their oaths of office for Baltimore County’s 2022 inaugural ceremonies. Olszewski will provide his second inaugural address following his victory this past November. The event will take place at 10 a.m. on...
foxbaltimore.com
After pension bill vetoed what does Nick Mosby's future in office look like?
BALTIMORE, (WBFF) — Nick Mosby has served as Baltimore City Council President for nearly two years now, and some say his track record has been tumultuous. Not long after Mosby was sworn in he started making headlines after a $45,000 tax lien against his home was revealed. Mosby initially...
WBAL Radio
Study: Baltimore ranks 2nd most among cities receiving unwanted calls
If you think there are a lot of unwanted calls on your phone, there may be a reason. A new study showed that Baltimore residents received the second-most unwanted calls in the country. The research was provided by a website called "All About Cookies." I STUDY: Unwanted calls. According to...
Baltimore's new sheriff puts a stop to eviction notices in common areas
Anyone who's lived in a Baltimore City apartment complex has likely seen eviction notices posted on common doors or in common spaces, for everyone to see.
wypr.org
Baltimore Police Commissioner signs operating pact with Johns Hopkins for its private police force
Johns Hopkins University has finalized a memorandum of agreement with the Baltimore City Police Department, the university shared on Friday afternoon. The operating pact comes after several months of public comment often disrupted by protests at the university. It’s the latest step in the process of creating a campus police force that Johns Hopkins University officials and other supporters contend is needed to bolster safety around the university community.
WBAL Radio
John Hopkins University, Baltimore Police finalize memo for campus police force
A memorandum of agreement has been finalized between Johns Hopkins University and the Baltimore City Police Department, the latest step in creating a private campus police force. The 23-page document was originally released in September. It has been revised to reflect feedback from the community. The document was signed by...
Baltimore officials walk through communities looking to upgrade areas with blighted, vacant homes
BALTIMORE - The City of Baltimore created a pilot program to take an environmental approach to curb crime. It's called "Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design" (CPTED), which aims to reduce violence by upgrading blighted spaces within certain communities. On Thursday afternoon, Mayor Brandon Scott, along with several other Baltimore City officials walked through N. Smallwood Street in Northwest Baltimore. According to Baltimore City, the goal is to improve the quality of life for residents through cleaning, creating green spaces, upgrading lighting and demolishing or repurposing vacant homes and spaces. "There's been a lot of vacants in the city for a very long time," said...
WTOP
Hyattsville makes thousands available in emergency relief
The city of Hyattsville, Maryland, has opened its emergency relief application to residents and businesses who seek to access COVID-19 American Rescue Plan funds. The city council said that it set aside $1 million of its more than $17.9 million award to establish its Household Emergency Relief Program, managed by the community development corporation.
thermtide.com
The fight over Black cemeteries
For the last several years, there has been debate over the fate of historic Black cemeteries, such as the Moses Macedonia African Cemetery. The cemetery, located in Bethesda, Maryland, is one of America’s oldest Black cemeteries. Now, it has been threatened by efforts to replace it with new development.
