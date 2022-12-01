Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
MLB rumors: Aaron Judge expected to sign nine-year deal in free agency; Cubs, Phillies eyeing Dansby Swanson
The first blockbuster move of the offseason went down Friday night: Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger. The Rangers gave deGrom a massive five-year extension two days before the Winter Meetings begin. Here's what you need to know about the Winter Meetings and here are Saturday's hot stove rumors. Judge...
Yankees News: Aaron Judge update, Don Mattingly Hall of Fame, Masahiro Tanaka tweet
The Winter Meetings are underway and moves could be made at any moment now. The New York Yankees are among the main focuses, as expected, especially after there’s been an update on Aaron Judge’s contract situation in free agency. How far is the team willing to go in...
Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?
It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
Thank you, JV! Star pitcher Justin Verlander heading to Big Apple to play for New York Mets: sources
Justin Verlander had 86 million reasons to leave the place where he won two championships. Now, get to know when 'Stros fans may get to see pitch next.
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?
The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
Chicago Bulls Rumors: Latest report hints at who might be available via trade
After the Chicago Bulls lost their third-straight Sunday night in a 110-101 defeat to Sacramento, they dropped to 9-14 on the season and have dropped seven of their last 10 games. Now sitting at the 12 spot in the Eastern Conference, the season looks all but lost. The Bulls have...
Philadelphia Phillies add missing piece in Trea Turner
The Philadelphia Phillies were agonizingly close last season. After sneaking into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team, the Phillies went on a tremendous run through the postseason. They emerged as the surprising National League champions, eventually falling in six games to the Astros in the World Series. At that time, it was clear that the Phillies needed to add a more dynamic option to the top of the lineup as their offense came up short.
