Rumors: Would this St. Louis Cardinals trade for Sean Murphy work?

It’s no secret that the St. Louis Cardinals that are interested in upgrading at catcher this offseason, and the Cardinals have been linked to Oakland A’s catcher Sean Murphy as a potential trade target on numerous occasions. With that in mind, ESPN’s David Schoenfield put together a potential...
What is the Red Sox backup plan for losing Xander Bogaerts?

The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.
Philadelphia Phillies add missing piece in Trea Turner

The Philadelphia Phillies were agonizingly close last season. After sneaking into the playoffs as the final Wild Card team, the Phillies went on a tremendous run through the postseason. They emerged as the surprising National League champions, eventually falling in six games to the Astros in the World Series. At that time, it was clear that the Phillies needed to add a more dynamic option to the top of the lineup as their offense came up short.
