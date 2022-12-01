The Boston Red Sox seem highly likely to lose Xander Bogaerts this offseason, which is making many wonder what the roster may look like in 2023. As the days continue and Xander Bogaerts remains unsigned, Red Sox fans can’t help but wonder what will happen if the team loses their star shortstop. Boston doesn’t necessarily seem to be after the other stars on the market, and Trea Turner officially left the market to join the Philadelphia Phillies. Options are dwindling.

