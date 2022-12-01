Read full article on original website
realvail.com
Snow keeps coming at Vail, Beaver Creek as crews continue opening lifts, terrain
Stupid amounts of snow continue to fall at Vail and Beaver Creek this weekend, allowing the resorts to continue opening terrain and cranking up new lifts. “We popped 240 more acres of terrain on the front side of the mountain today, including fan favorites Harrier, Stickline and 1876! With all these new trails, we are skiing and riding more than 550 acres of terrain,” Beaver Creek posted on Facebook Saturday.
Summit Daily News
Top 5 most-read stories last week: Ski areas change places on magazine lists, winter weather impacts mountain and driving conditions
Stories in this list received the most page views on SummitDaily.com in the past week. Every year, ski and snowboard publications — like Condé Nast Traveler and Ski Magazine — release lists for the best ski areas in the U.S. Without fail, all four of Summit County’s ski areas land somewhere within the top-30 to top-40 of the best ski areas in the nation.
Summit Daily News
Winter storm warning: Dam road and parts of I70 closed; strong winds, heavy snowfall to bring whiteout conditions, hazardous driving Friday
Editor’s note: This story will be updated as we receive new information about the weather and road closures. Mountain passes in Summit County could see up to a foot of snow before 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, and strong winds are expected to bring low visibility and dangerous driving conditions, according to National Weather Service Reports.
KJCT8
A cloudy Sunday before snowfall impacts the high country and mountains
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Snow showers continue to become the main story over these next few days. Areas in the high country and higher elevations received an isolated snow shower that got heavy at times around the afternoon leading into the evening hours. However, most locations across the Western Slope mainly saw cloudy skies, and conditions did stay dry. Some areas received a light snow shower, but most of this snowmaker focused on areas around Vail.
In mountains west of Denver, a beloved ice skating tradition is changing
Evergreen • Anyone who’s lived here long enough has sweet memories of the lake. Sweet, like the drink John Ellis remembers. It was concocted in the old warming hut, that log cabin still standing along the shores that freeze for an ice skating tradition dating back to 1928, when the dam was finished.
Summit Daily News
More snow on the way, and conditions will be better for skiing, snowboarding, OpenSnow says
Wind gusts up to 70 mph Thursday night coupled with snow squalls Friday from 7 a.m. to noon brought snow totals ranging from 6 to 12 inches across Summit County made for quite the storm, but the storm stopped lifts and made for blustery conditions for anyone riding on the mountain Friday.
Fire sparks in wooded Colorado area amid 60 MPH wind gusts
Quick acting by firefighters in Boulder County helped to prevent a disaster on the night of December 1, when a fire sparked in a heavily wooded area during a high wind event. Hours later, a different fire sparked in Southern Colorado, also stopped by a speedy reaction. According to officials,...
KDVR.com
High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder
High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder. High wind gusts knock down tree branches in Boulder on Friday morning, Jim Hooley reports. Denver weather: Dry weekend before next storm. After a windy Friday...
Traffic stacks up on I-70 after major stretch of road closes due to 'safety concerns'
UPDATE: As of 1:40 PM, a closure is still listed on the CoTrip website between Silverthorne and the Eisenhower Tunnel. While wind is pounding the Front Range and Eastern Plains, snow is hitting Colorado's mountain region. A heavily-trafficked portion of I-70 has been closed as a result. According to a...
I-70 westbound reopens after fatal crash west of C-470
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colorado — The westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened Monday afternoon after Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigated a fatal crash between two vehicles. The crash happened at 10:32 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the interstate at Mile Marker 259, which is west of C-470. A 55-year-old...
Another storm hits Colorado, with high winds and snow for the mountains
Our next storm hits tonight! Expect up to a foot of snow in our central mountains with winds up to 60 mph for the plains.
steamboatradio.com
Steamboat hockey bus is hit on Hwy 40 north of Kremmling
Seventeen Steamboat Sailor JV Hockey players are OK today, after a bus accident late Saturday night. It happened on their way home from hockey games on the Front Range, on Highway 40, just a few miles north of Kremmling. Colorado State Patrol says they are still investigating, but the initial call at 11:17 p.m. came in that a vehicle tried to pass the bus and lost control. While CSP says that was the initial call, those on the bus say the car was coming from the other direction and lost control.
CDC reports 'high' community COVID-19 in 16 Colorado counties
COLORADO, USA — There's one fewer tool available to treat COVID-19 as the CDC reports "high" community levels of the virus in more than a dozen Colorado counties, including Boulder County. The FDA pulled authorization for the last monoclonal antibody available in the United States on Wednesday, ending --...
Estes Park and Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys
There is an afterlife for Frozen Dead Guy Days. In a new partnership, Estes Park and the Stanley Hotel will pair up to continue Frozen Dead Guys, which recently was declared dead for this year in its longtime home in Nederland. It will be held during St. Patrick's Day weekend.Word came out tonight in a meeting of the board of Visit Estes Park Thursday night, CEO Kara Franker shared the news. "We want to rescue this festival. We want to professionalize it," Franker said. The festival ran into trouble with the town of Nederland as it tried to navigate its way...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
KDVR.com
Mountain lions active: What to do if you see one
If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports. If it's colder out, the odds of seeing a mountain lion go up, even if they are breeding year-round. Here's what to do if you see one. Rogelio Mares reports.
luxury-houses.net
This $6.5 Million Modern Mountain Estate in Golden, Colorado Celebrates The Concepts of Minimalism with Clean Lines
1733 Montane Drive East Home in Golden, Colorado for Sale. 1733 Montane Drive East, Golden, Colorado is a modern mountain estate perched on top of a Genesee peak were designed to accentuate the cascading Rocky Mountain views from nearly every window. This Home in Golden offers 6 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1733 Montane Drive East, please contact Lori Abbey (Phone: 720-840 4984) at Milehimodern for full support and perfect service.
Aspen Daily News
Maple: The freaks of Aspen
Recently, I was running up Hunter Creek Trail when I was startled by a voice unexpectedly coming from behind me. I hopped to the side of the trail and, to my surprise, watched a woman with graying-white hair blow past me as I panted, legs burning and brow dripping. It was a stark reminder of how truly unique this little town is. Certainly, I’m not an Olympic endurance athlete, but the former descriptor applies to me — and still, nearly every day, I am reminded at how freakish this town truly is. Just days later, a 40-year-old friend whom I didn’t consider a biker zipped past me like I was standing still on Smuggler Road. If it wasn’t for that one app telling me I’ve been getting faster, I’d have assumed I lost it. What is in the water in these parts?
Boulder rolls out evacuation zones for faster information
BOULDER, Colo. — Emergency officials in the city of Boulder are rolling out an additional alerting tool for disasters, hoping to provide critical information faster. The city will use a program called Zone Haven, which allows the public to access a map of closures. The program allows emergency officials to issue evacuation orders much faster and allows citizens to access that information at the same time.
5280.com
Efficiency is at the Crux of this Nearly Net Zero Home Just Outside Golden
Cherie Goff is not a fan of wasted space. So, when the founder of one-year-old architecture firm CGModern set out to design a new house outside Golden for herself and her husband—both of whom work from home—she focused on using space and energy efficiently. Here, she talks small spaces, fire-resistant design, and minimalist materials.
