The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
BBC

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC

Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners

Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...

