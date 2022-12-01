Read full article on original website
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
BBC
Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Celtic's Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead against Croatia
Watch as Celtic's Daizen Maeda gives Japan the lead against Croatia at the World Cup. Watch all the World Cup action across the BBC Sport website and on demand on BBC iPlayer. Watch more of our World Cup 2022 video. Available to UK users only.
BBC
Earthshot Prize: Prince William announces five winners
Childhood friends in Oman who figured out how to turn carbon dioxide into rock are among five winners chosen for the Prince of Wales's prestigious Earthshot Prize. The annual awards were created by Prince William to fund projects that aim to save the planet. Each winner will receive £1m ($1.2m)...
