Michigan’s Mazi Smith faces felony weapons charge

( WLNS ) — Michigan star defensive tackle Mazi Smith, who grew up in West Michigan, was charged this week with a felony weapons charge.

The charge of carrying a concealed weapon stems from an incident on Oct. 7 in Ann Arbor, court records show. Details about the arrest have not been released, but Smith was officially charged Wednesday.

Smith has started every game for the Wolverines this season, including the games after the incident. He has 43 tackles this season with 2.5 tackles for loss.

After the games against Maryland, Penn State, Illinois, and Ohio State, Smith shared the defensive player of the week honors, according to Michigan.

Attorney John A. Shea is representing Smith, according to court records.

In a statement, Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel said the school was aware of the situation and that Smith had been “honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning.”

“(Smith) is not and has never been considered a threat to the University or community,” Manuel’s statement continued. “Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.”

Coach Jim Harbaugh said in a statement that “Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.”

Smith played high school football for East Kentwood.

