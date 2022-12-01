ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Raheem Sterling leaves England World Cup squad after burglary at family home

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Raheem Sterling has left the England World Cup squad in Qatar and returned to London after...
BBC

Ngozi Fulani: Dialogue held over Buckingham Palace remarks, BBC told

Dialogue is now taking place between Buckingham Palace and a black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception, the BBC understands. Ngozi Fulani was questioned about her background by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday - later likening it...
BBC

Channel crossings: Dozens of Albanian child migrants go missing

Almost 20% of unaccompanied child migrants from Albania taken in by Kent County Council this year have disappeared, the BBC has found. The local authority took in 197 Albanian children up to 31 October, 39 of whom have gone missing. Ecpat UK, which campaigns to protect children from exploitation, said...
BBC

Ukraine war: Price cap on Russian oil will hit Putin immediately - US

A cap on the price of Russian oil will restrict Russia's revenues for its "illegal war in Ukraine", the US says. The cap, approved by Western allies on Friday, is aimed at stopping countries paying more than $60 (£48) for a barrel of seaborne Russian crude oil. The measure...
BBC

Ngozi Fulani: Charity boss in Palace race row faces online abuse

A black British charity boss who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from during a royal reception says she has suffered "horrific" abuse on social media after speaking out. Ngozi Fulani says her family has been under immense pressure, but she has been heartened by messages of support. Her...
BBC

U2 honoured as a bridge between Ireland and United States

U﻿2 are one of five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honours. I﻿t recognises artists who have made significant contributions to American culture. U﻿S President Joe Biden described their music as a "bridge between Ireland and America" T﻿he band, made up of Adam Clayton, Bono, The Edge...
BBC

Old Hereford railway lines and canal beds could be repurposed

Former stretches of railway and disused canals may be given new life as walking and cycle paths under new proposals for Hereford. People's views are being sought on broad ideas for "greening" the city as part of the Hereford Masterplan. Work has recently began on the plan, which suggests repurposing...

