neareport.com
Multiple burglaries reported recently in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – Several instances of criminals breaking into buildings and stealing items have left multiple homeowners victims in Jonesboro. One such incident was reported on December 1 at the 2800-block of Stallings Lane. The report says a 10-year-old called police to report the burglary, where a woman allegedly stole an air fryer from the home. Few other details were visible in the report.
neareport.com
Chinese restaurant break-in leads to chase, arrest
Jonesboro, Ark. – An alarm quickly led authorities to arresting a suspect in an attempted break-in early Monday in Jonesboro. Officers responded at 12:37 AM December 5 to the China Buffet, 1137 S. Caraway Road where a glass break alarm had been tripped. Police arrived at the same time as the owners and found a shattered exterior glass window on the north side. A broken alcohol bottle was found at the scene, possibly used in the attempted break-in, police said. Some broken tree limbs were also located nearby.
Kait 8
Police: Woman threatened to trash victim’s reputation over trashed food
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police said a Jonesboro woman threatened her roommate with sexual extortion after the victim threw out her expired food. Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause on Friday to charge 26-year-old Khloe A. Bryant with one count of sexual extortion and one count of harassing communications.
neareport.com
Jonesboro restaurant has thousands stolen in burglary
Jonesboro, Ark. – A restaurant manager reported a theft that exceeded $3,000 during a burglary this week in Jonesboro. Authorities took the report Wednesday afternoon at Zaxby’s, 2625 Red Wolf Boulevard. Sometime the night before, between 11:45 PM and 12:11 AM, the report says, a suspect entered the restaurant and stole money. $3,100 was taken, constituting a felony theft, in addition to felony commercial burglary.
Kait 8
Blytheville police investigate shootings, three injured
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police are investigating two shootings they say are possibly gang-related. According to BPD, officers first responded to the 200-block of Lakewood Street around 6 p.m. on Dec. 1 where several houses and vehicles were shot. Nobody was hurt in that incident and no suspects were found.
Marion man charged with human trafficking, sextortion
MARION, Ark. — A Marion man is now facing serious charges including nine counts of sexual extortion and human trafficking following a two-week investigation. The detectives told WREG after receiving a tip a few weeks ago, they worked around the clock until the victim was safe. A two-week investigation landed a man, 50-year-old Lance Laurent […]
KFVS12
Man accused of shooting, killing two women in Butler County makes first court appearance
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two women killed in a shooting in Qulin have been identified. According to Butler County Coroner Jim Akers, the victims were identified as 36-year-old Margaret E. Delcour from Broseley, Mo. and 48-year-old Wendy L. Rhodes from Qulin, Mo. The man accused of shooting and killing...
magnoliareporter.com
Craighead County wreck takes four lives
Kait 8
Person taken to hospital following crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Crews were at the scene of a pedestrian crash in Jonesboro. According to dispatch, the crash happened at the intersection of Rogers Street and Johnson Avenue before 7:15 p.m. The person was said to have a “massive” head injury. Public Information Specialist Sally...
neareport.com
Four people perish in Bono crash
KTLO
Cherokee Village hospital owners must pay more than $40,000 after leaving patient records unsecured
The owners of a Cherokee Village hospital accused of leaving reams of confidential patient records unsecured when the hospital closed in 2004 agreed to pay more than $40,000 to cover costs associated with the removal and storage of patient and employee files, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced Friday. The settlement...
Fatal house fire reported in Covington
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Hearts are broken across Tipton County after an early morning fire left one person dead and a community in mourning. Like the smell of lingering smoke in the air, a cloud of grief has hangs over a Covington neighborhood. “It’s just devastating around this time,” a neighbor told us. Early Saturday morning, […]
Kait 8
Emergency crews respond to structure fire
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a structure fire near a home. According to a desk sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, the back of a home on Willow Road in Jonesboro caught fire Saturday afternoon. Our reporter on the scene said it was a shed at the back of the home that was in flames.
neareport.com
Burglars hit Abilities Unlimited in Jonesboro
Jonesboro, Ark. – A commercial burglary was reported this week in Jonesboro with numerous items stolen. At about 5:45 PM Sunday, Abilities Unlimited, 1334 W. Monroe Avenue, was the target of a burglary. A suspect broke a window and entered the building, a report made with the Jonesboro Police Department said. An interior motion alarm was set off inside the building.
Kait 8
No one hurt in abandoned house fire
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - First responders were at the scene of a house fire in Craighead County Friday evening. The fire was reported around 5 p.m. on Dec. 2 at a home on County Road 741 near Brookland. Fire Chief Wayne Reese explained the house was abandoned and the...
whiterivernow.com
Four people killed in Craighead County highway accident
KTLO
Man with charges in 3 counties remains fugitive
A 22-year-old Mountain Home man who has had criminal charges filed against him in Baxter, Fulton and Jackson Counties continues to be listed as a fugitive, according to Arkansas Community Corrections. David (Zack) Peifer was listed as an absconder by the Jackson County probation and parole office in early November.
Kait 8
Five-car collision affecting traffic on Red Wolf Blvd.
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A five-car crash has traffic at a stand-still along Red Wolf Boulevard. According to Jonesboro and Craighead County E911 Dispatch, the crash happened Friday afternoon in the 2600-block of the major roadway, which is in between Longhorn Steakhouse and the I-555 overpass. Dispatch was not able to...
kbsi23.com
Kennett police mourn the loss of one of their own
KENNETT, Mo. (KBSI) – Police in Kennett, Missouri are mourning the loss of one of their own. Lieutenant Craig Moody died Wednesday night at Pemiscot Memorial Hospital in Hayti. On the department’s Facebook page, law enforcement asks the public to be in prayer for his family, brothers and sisters...
Kait 8
Holiday traditions staying alive in Paragould
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Ringing in the Christmas season with carriage rides and vendors. Downtown Paragould is keeping an age-old tradition alive. Hundreds flocked to downtown Paragould this morning to catch a ride on a horse carriage or find themselves a knitted scarf. Getting people downtown helps the local businesses.
