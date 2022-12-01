Ohio Republicans tweak proposal raising bar for voter approval of constitutional amendments

I'll bet the vote to pass this amendment will only require 50% + 1 however, immediately demonstrating the hypocrisy of the Republicans that are pushing for it. Ohio will always be a low IQ conservative wasteland going forward and these Republicans are going to change the state constitution to make sure the citizens won't be able to.
my guess is that the supermajority wants to make sure they don't have the uncomfortable situation as occurred when all of us voters decided that gerrymandering should be addressed and corrected. this time the decision by the supreme Court was simply defied. probably caused him a headache or two though. they want us to give them total control period.
