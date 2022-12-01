Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
As transfer window opens, Auburn expects good news at receiver
With transfer chaos set to commence across college football, Auburn is already gaining — or regaining, rather — production in its passing game. As the transfer portal officially opens with its winter window Monday — after which players will have 45 days to enter and not lose any eligibility with a first-time transfer — a trio of talented pass-catchers plan to spurn their original transfer plans and suit up in the orange and blue again in 2023.
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Auburn football: January 2022 transfer portal quarterback transferring again
The short-lived Carnell “Cadillac” Williams era of Auburn football era on the Plains will be defined by a rushing attack that was largely aided by quarterback Robby Ashford mastering the run-pass option, and Bryan Harsin’s legacy will be defined by his insistence to start T.J. Finley into the 2022 season after bringing him over to compete with Bo Nix and watching his presence lead to a three-game losing streak to end the 2021 season.
thecutoffnews.com
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama starting lineman announces he will enter NCAA transfer portal
Alabama OG Javion Cohen will look at continuing his college football career elsewhere. Cohen shared Sunday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. He has 2 remaining seasons of eligibility. After making the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2020, Cohen became the starting left guard in 2021. He started 14...
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
WTVM
WTVM to stream St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School’s ‘Celebration of Champions’
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - St. Anne-Pacelli Catholic School has a lot to celebrate when it comes to athletics. That celebration is set for Monday, December 12, at 6:30 p.m. on Deimel Field - it truly is a ‘Celebration of Champions.’. All of Pacelli’s student-athletes and coaches of the four...
WATCH HERE: City officials hold press conference on Phenix City double homicide
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The Phenix City Police Department and the Russell County District Attorney’s Office held a press conference to address the Riverwalk double homicide. Two men were fatally shot in Phenix City on Saturday, Dec. 3. Phenix City Police are still looking to identify the person of interest. You can watch the […]
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
Check out this charming Turkish-style home that is located in a very desirable subdivision called Solamere. Solamere subdivision is right in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Only a 2.9-mile drive to downtown Auburn and Jordan-Hare Stadium is only 2.7 miles away! As you drive through you will see a beautiful lake view. You will always see children playing and families mingling. If you are looking for a home with lots of space here it is! As you enter the home you see an open-concept floor plan. Who doesn't enjoy sitting by a fire? This home offers 2 wood-burning fireplaces! The cozy living room offers one and the game day patio offers another one! Yes, I did say game day patio watch the game with a nice blazing fire going. This home is wired for smart home technology and has a security system installed. The Master bedroom offers an en suite featuring double vanities and a garden tub. Master Bedroom also offers ''his and her closets''! The seller is an Alabama real estate agent.
‘God intended it to hit me’: Alabama woman became first person struck by meteorite 68 years ago
What happened in Sylacauga was, without a doubt, a global anomaly. Never before and only once since has a human been struck by an extraterrestrial object. But it’s what happened in the wake of that November starfall – the media frenzy, the legal battles, the mental health struggles – may have had more of an impact on Ann Hodges when compared to the meteorite itself.
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Tow truck driver killed on JR Allen Pkwy in Columbus
UPDATE: The tow truck driver has been identified as 41-year-old Jonathan Begley. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A tow truck driver tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on an entrance ramp to JR Allen Parkway from Moon Road Friday night. The deceased was hit while he was in the process of loading up a State Trooper’s […]
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
WTVM
Road improvements coming to Summerville Rd. in Smiths Station
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Construction has started to make an intersection along Highway 280 in Smiths Station safer for truckers and other motorists. Alabama Department of Transportation started its improvement project at the intersection of Summerville Road and Highway 280/431, near the Love’s Truck Stop. The project will...
Actor Dulé Hill weighs in on Georgia U.S. Senate race — and how race plays into it
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Actor Dulé Hill — best known for his roles in “Psyched” and “West Wing” — had an interesting take on race and Georgia politics Tuesday night in Columbus. The 47-year-old Hill made a campaign appearance for Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in Columbus on Wednesday night. After the rally, WRBL asked Hill […]
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
WTVM
Alabama man in custody after allegedly carjacking woman at gunpoint in Valley
VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man is in custody after carjacking a woman at gunpoint, followed by crashing during a police chase in Valley. On December 5, at approximately 11:30 a.m., Valley officers were notified of a ‘carjacking at gunpoint’ on exit 70 on I-85. Authorities say...
2 Alabama church daycare workers convicted of hitting, shoving kids
Two former workers at a prominent Alabama church daycare have been convicted of multiple counts of child abuse. A jury on Friday found Leah Livingston, 58, and Alice Sorrells, 62, guilty after almost five hours of deliberations, said 19th Judicial Circuit District Attorney C.J. Robinson. The trial began on Monday.
Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim. “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
thetouristchecklist.com
23 Best & Fun Things to Do in Prattville (AL)
Prattville is situated in Alabama, United States. It is a beautiful city in Autauga and Elmore counties. This growing city has a population size of 38,286, making it one of the most populated cities in Alabama. It is fondly called “The Fountain City” due to the beautiful Artesian wells all...
Comments / 0