ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MassLive.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Springfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee shooting, police say

A Springfield man wanted in connection with a Chicopee shooting was arrested at a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on Hall of Fame Avenue Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Troy Dubose, 32-year-old Springfield man, was arrested on the following Chicopee District Court arrest...
WWLP

Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton

Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
MassLive.com

See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3

The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
MassLive.com

Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow closes, plans to reopen at different location

Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow has officially closed its doors and sold its Maple Road property. The pizzeria and Italian restaurant is looking to reopen at a new location. Ownership of the Longmeadow pizzeria announced the restaurant closure on its Facebook page Saturday:. “It’s with a heavy heart that we...
MassLive.com

Holyoke Salvation Army is excited for Toy for Joy

An age-old proverb tells us, “It takes a village to raise a child.”. Sometimes it takes several villages. That is what makes the Toy for Joy campaign a success each holiday season, and this year, the historic 100th anniversary of Toy for Joy is no exception. “We’re looking forward...
MassLive.com

Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000

David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
WTNH

Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
westernmassnews.com

Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow

Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
MassLive.com

Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000

Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000

Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
MassLive.com

Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday

Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy