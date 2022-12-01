Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Springfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee shooting, police say
A Springfield man wanted in connection with a Chicopee shooting was arrested at a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on Hall of Fame Avenue Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Troy Dubose, 32-year-old Springfield man, was arrested on the following Chicopee District Court arrest...
Annual Hot Chocolate Run in Northampton
Thousands of runners are gathering Saturday for the 19th annual Hot Chocolate Run for Safe Passage. The event is held each year to raise money and awareness for domestic violence and relationship abuse support.
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow closes, plans to reopen at different location
Riggio’s Pizza in Longmeadow has officially closed its doors and sold its Maple Road property. The pizzeria and Italian restaurant is looking to reopen at a new location. Ownership of the Longmeadow pizzeria announced the restaurant closure on its Facebook page Saturday:. “It’s with a heavy heart that we...
Holyoke Salvation Army is excited for Toy for Joy
An age-old proverb tells us, “It takes a village to raise a child.”. Sometimes it takes several villages. That is what makes the Toy for Joy campaign a success each holiday season, and this year, the historic 100th anniversary of Toy for Joy is no exception. “We’re looking forward...
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
Single-family residence in South Hadley sells for $495,000
David Farnsworth and Vanessa Farnsworth bought the property at 2 Birch Hill Road, South Hadley, from Priscilla White cole on Nov. 9, 2022. The $495,000 purchase price works out to $299 per square foot. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 25,474 square-foot lot. Additional...
Connecticut will give you $50K if you can help solve these homicide cases
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you see something? Say something. Across Connecticut, many families have waited decades to see justice for their loved ones. In some, they’ve died without having answers. The state allows the governor to authorize up to a $50,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in a […]
Springfield Police charge Madonya Jones Rodriguez with murder in Monday morning stabbing
A 21-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man to death early Monday morning in Springfield, authorities said. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, of Springfield, faces a murder charge following her arrest Monday, shortly after police said they found her at the apartment where the man was stabbed. At roughly 5:10 a.m.,...
East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest following a homicide in Springfield. Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to a reported stabbing at an apartment on the 0-100 block of School Street around 5:10 a.m. Monday. Officers arrived and found an adult male victim...
National Cookie Day: Who has the best in western Massachusetts?
The top 10 best cookie spots in western Massachusetts.
Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow
Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Single-family residence sells in Amherst for $679,000
Michael Messmer and Anne Messmer acquired the property at 71 Sand Hill Road, Amherst, from Gilbert W Lawall on Nov. 10, 2022, for $679,000 which represents a price per square foot of $243. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.5-acre lot. These nearby houses...
Missing 68-year-old man from Longmeadow
The Longmeadow Police Department is requesting help locating 68 year old Gary Petroff who did not show up for work on Wednesday.
Single-family home sells in Worcester for $460,000
Toan Lam acquired the property at 186 May Street, Worcester, from Allison D Read on Nov. 8, 2022, for $460,000 which represents a price per square foot of $228. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 7,016 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been sold...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
Mountain Road, connecting Easthampton and Holyoke, closed Thursday, Friday
Mountain Road’s Route 141, the Mount Tom shoulder passageway that connects Easthampton and Holyoke, will be closed to all traffic on Thursday and Friday for maintenance. Easthampton police said Department of Public Works crew members will be mowing and cleaning drainage structures from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday.
