Kid Cudi Reveals He Recorded An Album Worth of Material This Week
Fresh off the release of his new record Entergalactic, Kid Cudi is already teasing new material. Earlier this week, Cudi hopped on social media to reveal that he recorded six new songs in three days. Less than 48 hours later, the Cleveland artist took to Twitter to update fans on his creative spurt, which has evolved into an album worth of material.
Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer Agrees to Show Angela Bassett Her Impression as ‘Akeelah and the Bee’ Stars Reunite 16 Years Later
Sixteen years after they played mother and daughter in 2006’s Akeelah and the Bee, Angela Bassett and Keke Palmer reunited in a sit-down interview with Vanity Fair. Bassett, 64, kicked things off by mentioning 29-year-old Keke’s impression of her, which the Nope actress recently updated in a promo for her upcoming Saturday Night Live appearance.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
PinkPantheress Co-Produced Her New Song “Boy’s A Liar” With Mura Masa
Pop/electronic experimentalist PinkPantheress has just dropped a new single, “Boy’s A Liar”, which she co-produced with fellow Brit and super-producer Mura Masa. This comes after last month’s “Do You Miss Me?”, which was produced by Kaytranada. The track sees PinkPantheress explore the shortcomings of...
The Halluci Nation Recorded A Song For New Apache Character in Fortnite
Fortnite collaborations have become a constant these days. Every week, a new piece of pop culture finds its way into the game, but this week developer Epic Games went in a slightly different direction, recruiting The Halluci Nation to compose an accompanying song for the game’s latest character, an Apache man named Massai.
Meet Three Southeast Asian Creatives Shaking Up Style in Montreal
In Montreal’s Southeast Asian diaspora, creators are making their mark with a playful irreverence that stands out from the city’s hub of artists, designers, and DJs. If you’ve been around for the past few years, chances are you’ve come across Albert Nguyen’s apparel designs with restaurants and brands like Pumpui, Raised By Wolves, and Ssense. Nguyen, an art director and designer, launched Double Dribble, a label inspired by basketball on and off the court.
Ice Cube Says Warner Bros. Needs to Give Him Control of ‘Friday’ Franchise
Ice Cube wants Warner Bros. to “do the right thing” and give him control of the Friday franchise. The West Coast legend criticized the studio during a recent appearance on Mike Tyson’s podcast series Hotboxin’. At around the 37-minute mark, co-host Matt Barnes asked Cube if a fourth Friday film would ever see the light of day. The rapper/actor admitted he wasn’t sure, as Warner Bros. has refused to green-light Last Friday despite growing demands over the last two decades.
Exclusive: Kenya Barris Shares First Look At His New Film ‘You People’ and Talks Working With Jonah Hill
Sometimes when you want things done up to your standards, you have to do it yourself—and that’s what Kenya Barris did with You People, his feature directorial debut he wrote alongside Jonah Hill. The comedy flips the interracial couple genre on its head, featuring a Jewish man named...
Netflix Shares Dramatic Trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Docuseries
Netflix has unleashed the dramatic first trailer for its upcoming Meghan Markle and Prince Harry documentary series, Harry & Meghan. Promising to offer up the “full truth” on the couple and their decision to “step back” from the British royal family, who is alleged to have “berated” the couple. "It's really hard to look back on it now and go, 'What on earth happened?'" asks Harry in the voiceover for the trailer. "There's a hierarchy of the family. You know, there's leaking, but there's also planting of stories. … It's a dirty game."
Nick Cannon Shares Touching Tribute to Son on Anniversary of Death
Nick Cannon has marked the one-year anniversary of the passing of his and Alyssa Scott’s son, Zen, with a touching tribute post shared to his official Instagram. “I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred,” Cannon wrote in the post, which also included several photos of his late son, who tragically died of a brain tumor last year. “Such a painful anniversary. Losing a child has to be the heaviest, most dark and depressive experience that I will never get over. A mixture of guilt, pain, and sorrow is what I suppress daily.”
Wiz Khalifa Recalls Smoking Weed With Michael Phelps, Says Olympian Has ‘Aquaman’s Lungs’
While cementing his status as the most decorated olympian of all time with 23 gold medals, Michael Phelps has never shied away from embracing his pothead reputation. A few months after winning a record eight gold medals at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, Phelps’ love of weed went viral after the swimmer was captured hitting a bong while partying at the University of South Carolina. As a result, Phelps secured his place among the greatest athlete stoners ever.
Cardi B Says She Made $1 Million for 35-Minute Performance at Private Event
Cardi B says she made $1 million for a recent performance at a private event, urging detractors to “think about that” when speaking about her. The sizable payday reveal stems from a since-removed tweet from Cardi, who told her 26 million Twitter followers she made “1 million dollars to perform at this elite bankers event private event for 400 people and only for 35 minutes.”
‘Emancipation’ Producer Apologizes for Bringing ‘Whipped Peter’ Photo to Film’s Premiere
Emancipation producer Joey McFarland issued an apology on Sunday for bringing the original photograph of “Whipped Peter” to the film’s premiere in Los Angeles last week. “I wholeheartedly apologize to everyone I have offended by bringing a photograph of Peter to the ‘Emancipation’ premiere,” McFarland wrote via Instagram. “My intent was to honor this remarkable man and to remind the general public that his image not only brought about change in 1863 but still resonates and promotes change today.”
The Weeknd Teases New Music From ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Soundtrack
With Avatar: The Way of Water hitting theaters later this month, The Weeknd has teased new music tied to the soundtrack for the sequel to 2009’s Avatar. The Weeknd took to social media Sunday morning and posted a video with an audio snippet alongside Avatar’s signature logo. The caption shares the date “12.16.22,” which is the release date for the James Cameron-directed film.
Quebec-Shot Show ‘Three Pines’ Premieres on Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Video has premiered the first two episodes of Three Pines, a fictional Quebec-shot crime series based on Louise Penny’s series of novels about Chief Inspector Armand Gamache. While not exactly a retelling of one particular novel, the new series tells the tale of Gamache, played by Alfred...
Jay-Z and Roc Nation Join Bid to Open Times Square Casino
Jay-Z and Roc Nation have joined a group of investors bidding to build a casino in New York City’s Times Square, the New York Post reports. The hip-hop mogul and his entertainment agency have entered into a partnership with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment, who hope to open NYC’s first full-scale casino at the 1515 Broadway office tower (which is already owned by SL Green). The plan is for the casino to occupy eight floors in the 54-story tower, and the ground floor will remain in use for non-gaming uses such as an entrance to the iconic Minskoff Theater.
Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill Star in the Teaser for Netflix Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix has debuted the first teaser trailer for the Eddie Murphy and Jonah Hill-starring comedy You People. Our first look at the film in motion shows Hill’s character Ezra as he meets his girlfriend’s Muslim parents, played by Murphy and Nia Long. “So you wanna marry my daughter?” Murphy’s character asks. “So do you hang out in the hood all the time or do you just come up here for our food and women?” Needless to say, the awkward meeting goes about as well as expected.
‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Writer Pens New Prime Video Black Beauty Drama ‘Riches’
Research from McKinsey and Company says that Black owned brands in the beauty sector raise a median amount of $13 million in revenue. This is compared to the $20 million that non-Black brands raise. According to that same research, the revenue of those Black owned brands is 89 times higher than non-Black beauty brands.
