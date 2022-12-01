ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bill Schaefer
4d ago

i would think all americans would not tolerate hate speach. Twitter will most certainly do their best. This article is very biased against Musk an I call this what it is, "Yellow Journalism". Lies and distorted truth to gain readership.

Orlando Maiorana
4d ago

Why can't we all agree that the mainstream media has always been trying to divide the right and the left even further than they already had. They will continue to tell us fabricated lies to influence are decisions on all matters. They are trying now to do everything they can to destroy Elon Musk and Twitter.

Donna R Lewis
4d ago

Just can't please anyone...stop fueling the fire. We don't need to hear or read it....Hate speech down....seas will soon calm...people will get tired of seeing their tweets and may soon get a life...🤪😝🥳👌👍🙏

