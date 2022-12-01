ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams

By Russ Heltman
 4 days ago

The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.

CINCINNATI — The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. Last night, the Rose Bowl signed off on the restructured event, the final pillar to fall.

Now, all things are cleared for the event to expand and give UC an even better chance to play for national titles in football during its tenure in the Big 12.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock , Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students, and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

The format is as follows:

The first round of the playoff will take place the week ending Saturday, December 21, 2024, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school

Matchups: No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.

The four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games are played in bowls on a rotating basis. Here is an example of the new bracket.

The national championship games will be played on January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and on January 19, 2026, in Miami.

