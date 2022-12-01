College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams
The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.
CINCINNATI — The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. Last night, the Rose Bowl signed off on the restructured event, the final pillar to fall.
Now, all things are cleared for the event to expand and give UC an even better chance to play for national titles in football during its tenure in the Big 12.
"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock , Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students, and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."
The format is as follows:
The first round of the playoff will take place the week ending Saturday, December 21, 2024, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school
Matchups: No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.
The four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games are played in bowls on a rotating basis. Here is an example of the new bracket.
The national championship games will be played on January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and on January 19, 2026, in Miami.
Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.
You May Also Like the following:
Three Man Weave: UC Destroys NJIT 86-60 For Second-Straight Blowout
Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational
It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton
UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23
Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member
Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making
UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite
Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach
Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell
Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit
Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory
UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout
Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale
Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3
Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season
Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'
UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award
UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina
Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC
Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James
Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History
-----
Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!
Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats
Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats
Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk
Comments / 1