College Football Playoff Officially Expands To 12 Teams

The new format and bracket is a thing of beauty that gives UC a greater chance at football glory.

CINCINNATI — The College Football Playoff is officially expanding to 12 teams starting with the 2024 season. Last night, the Rose Bowl signed off on the restructured event, the final pillar to fall.

Now, all things are cleared for the event to expand and give UC an even better chance to play for national titles in football during its tenure in the Big 12.

"We're delighted to be moving forward," said Bill Hancock , Executive Director of the College Football Playoff. "When the board expanded the playoff beginning in 2026 and asked the CFP Management Committee to examine the feasibility of starting the new format earlier, the Management Committee went right to work. More teams and more access mean more excitement for fans, alumni, students, and student-athletes. We appreciate the leaders of the six bowl games and the two future national championship game host cities for their cooperation. Everyone realized that this change is in the best interest of college football and pulled together to make it happen."

The format is as follows:

The first round of the playoff will take place the week ending Saturday, December 21, 2024, at either the home field of the higher-seeded team or at another site designated by the higher-seeded school

Matchups: No. 12 at No. 5, No. 11 at No. 6, No. 10 at No. 7, and No. 9 at No. 8.

The four quarterfinal games and two Playoff Semifinal games are played in bowls on a rotating basis. Here is an example of the new bracket.

The national championship games will be played on January 20, 2025, in Atlanta, and on January 19, 2026, in Miami.

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like the following:

Three Man Weave: UC Destroys NJIT 86-60 For Second-Straight Blowout

Watch: Landers Nolley And A Hawaiian-Themed Viktor Lakhin Recap Maui Invitational

It's About Time For Primetime In Clifton

UC Football Portal Tracker 2022-23

Report: Luke Fickell Gets Significant Pay Bump At Wisconsin, Bringing Key Staff Member

Report: Luke Fickell's UC Exit Weeks In The Making

UC Wide Receiver Tre Tucker Accepts Senior Bowl Invite

Report: UC Football Names Kerry Coombs Interim Head Coach

Seven Potential Candidates To Replace Luke Fickell

Watch: UC AD John Cunningham Speaks With Media Following Luke Fickell Exit

Watch: Four-Star QB Brady Drogosh Shines in 52-13 State Title Victory

UC Closes 2022 Season With Another Home Sellout

Maui Fastbreak: UC Hammers Louisville 81-62 In Tournament Finale

Final Huddle: Cincinnati Bearcats Stifle Temple 23-3

Bearcats Crack CFP Rankings for First Time in 2022 Season

Tre Tucker: Jadon Thompson's KO Return TD was in 'a Gray Area'

UC Guard David DeJulius Captures First AAC Player of the Week Award

UC Back in Top-25 of Major Polls Following Win Over East Carolina

Three-Star Cornerback Cameron Calhoun Decommits from UC

Watch: Wes Miller Introduces Four-Star Guard Jizzle James

Sauce By The Numbers: Ahmad Gardner Best Rookie Corner in Jets History

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk