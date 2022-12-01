Pleasantry in Over-the-Rhine to Close at End of the Month
Pleasantry in Over-the-Rhine, known for its rustic-chic, seasonal dishes and natural wines, announced Dec. 1 that they will not renew their lease and their final day will be toward the end of December.
"7+ years ago, we set out with a loose vision to create a neighborhood restaurant centered around 3 things: natural wine; seasonal, approachable food; and connection. Reflecting back, we can say we’ve never wavered," the restaurant wrote on Facebook .
The restaurant's owners, Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, also wrote in the post that while there were many words they could say about why they are closing, for now, they say, "It’s simply 'we’re tired.' We’ve given a whole heck of a lot to this place. And our lives have changed so much over the past 7+ years."
Pleasantry opened its doors on 15th Street in 2016 and prided itself on its revolving menu based on the seasons and "the whim of our farmers," according to its website .
A firm closing date has not been set, but the restaurant says it will be sometime around Dec. 31.
"Join us one last time at this place we’ve loved so much. We’ll cheers to it all," Souder and Kirkendall wrote.
