ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati CityBeat

Pleasantry in Over-the-Rhine to Close at End of the Month

By Katherine Barrier
Cincinnati CityBeat
Cincinnati CityBeat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBhxC_0jTyOjlo00
Pleasantry is shutting its doors for the final time at the end of the month.

Pleasantry in Over-the-Rhine, known for its rustic-chic, seasonal dishes and natural wines, announced Dec. 1 that they will not renew their lease and their final day will be toward the end of December.

"7+ years ago, we set out with a loose vision to create a neighborhood restaurant centered around 3 things: natural wine; seasonal, approachable food; and connection. Reflecting back, we can say we’ve never wavered,"
the restaurant wrote on Facebook .

The restaurant's owners, Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, also wrote in the post that while there were many words they could say about why they are closing, for now, they say, "It’s simply 'we’re tired.' We’ve given a whole heck of a lot to this place. And our lives have changed so much over the past 7+ years."

Pleasantry opened its doors on 15th Street in 2016 and prided itself on its revolving menu based on the seasons and "the whim of our farmers," according to its website .

A firm closing date has not been set, but the restaurant says it will be sometime around Dec. 31.


"Join us one last time at this place we’ve loved so much. We’ll cheers to it all," Souder and Kirkendall wrote.

Coming soon: CityBeat Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Cincinnati stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
linknky.com

Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023

After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
WKRC

Over-the-Rhine restaurant to permanently close

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A stalwart Over-the-Rhine restaurant that prided itself on its natural wine program and seasonal food is closing its doors by the end of the year. Daniel Souder and Joanna Kirkendall, who opened Pleasantry at 118 W. 15th St. in Over-the-Rhine in May 2016, announced in...
dayton.com

Pinball Garage announces arcade deal with Spooky Nook Sports

Pinball Garage owner Brad Baker announced on Friday he will be curating a new arcade inside Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill. In a video posted on Facebook, Baker, who owns Pinball Garage on North Third Street in downtown Hamilton, said they’ll open the Champion Mill Arcade. “You are looking...
cincinnatirefined.com

The new Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt is pure German magic

In German culture, the annual Christkindlmarkt is a focal point of joy, holiday magic, and everything that makes a local community special. That's the idea behind the inaugural Servatii Cincinnati Christkindlmarkt, located adjacent to Moerlein Lager House on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Park. It's happening every weekend, Thursday to Sunday, from now until Dec. 31, when they'll end the season with a New Years Eve celebration.
Fox 19

Avondale native nominated for Grammy after working with Beyoncé

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati native is nominated for a Grammy award for two songs he co-produced on Beyoncé's “Renaissance,” which is up for album of the year. Sal Dali, who grew up in Avondale, was overcome with joy when he saw ‘Saliou Diagne,’ his real name, listed among the category’s nominees on a Twitter Livestream of the 65th Grammy Nominations.
dayton.com

Kings Island WinterFest includes sledding hill, kids’ crafts, ice skating

MASON — Kings Island amusement park in Warren County continues to be open on select days through December, offering its annual holiday-themed attractions through WinterFest. The Eiffel Tower at KI is turned into a lighted Christmas tree. The park has a nightly Winter Wonderland parade, more than 5 million lights and 20 open rides — including Mystic Timbers and Kings Mills Antique Autos.
WKRC

Downtown restaurant to close for good

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A downtown Cincinnati restaurant is closing its doors. The Ferrari Brothers and the Contemporary Arts Center announced that Fausto will close with the last day of service scheduled for Dec. 22. Tony and Austin Ferrari opened Fausto inside of the CAC in June of 2019 and it...
WHIO Dayton

Wahlburgers coming to Dayton

DAYTON — A restaurant founded by celebrity brothers Mark, Donnie and chef Paul Wahlberg is coming to Dayton. Wahlburgers is coming to Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway, a spokesperson said. Construction for the location will begin soon in the food court area. Officials for Hollywood Gaming at Dayton Raceway...
Fox 19

1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
WLWT 5

Report of a child struck on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Report of a child struck by a vehicle on Walnut Street in Over-the-Rhine. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati CityBeat

Cincinnati, OH
902
Followers
596
Post
145K+
Views
ABOUT

CityBeat serves as a bastion of informed analysis, offering engaging, enlightening and entertaining writing and reporting from an award-wining staff of journalists, newshounds, critics and columnists.

 https://www.citybeat.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy