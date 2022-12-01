ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven police seek public’s help in 2020 murder investigation

By Olivia Perreault
 4 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The New Haven Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person in relation to a murder in the Elm City in 2020.

During the course of the investigation, police located a picture from the area of an individual who may have information regarding the incident. Police are asking for the public to identify the person in this picture:

Photo of a person who may have information regarding the murder of Henry | Courtesy NHPD

On March 23, 2020, New Haven police responded to the Wendy’s at 75 Whalley Ave. for a shooting. According to police, Nathaniel Henry, 24, was approached by a person while in the drive-thru. The person began firing at his car. Henry was shot in the arm and drove off, trying to escape the gunfire.

Victim of Wendy’s drive-thru shooting, rollover crash in New Haven has died from his injuries

Police said Henry crashed his SUV while trying to evade the shots, and his car rolled over. Henry was hospitalized, though his condition worsened and he died due to his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Any witnesses of the incident who have not yet spoken to police are urged to reach out to the NHPD Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304. Calls may remain anonymous through the tip line at 1 (866) 888-TIPS (8477) or via email at ECIC@newhavenct.gov.

WTNH

