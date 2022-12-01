Read full article on original website
One person arrested after stabbing in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Cabell County dispatchers tell 13 News a stabbing happened in Huntington Sunday evening. Someone was allegedly stabbed, but no one was taken to the hospital by paramedics. According to Cabell 911, the incident happened around 4:50 p.m. in the 11th Avenue area. One suspect was arrested, dispatchers say. There is no […]
Police investigating after shots fired at Charleston apartment building early Monday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police are investigating after a person fired shots Monday morning at a Charleston apartment building. The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. at an apartment building along Washington Avenue in Kanawha County, dispatchers said. Investigators said no injuries were reported. No suspect is currently in...
Woman charged with malicious assault after stabbing incident
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A woman is facing charges after an argument turned physical on Sunday, December 4, Huntington Police reports. Officers were dispatched to a home in the 2100 block of 11th Avenue just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Officers say the incident involved three women. The victim told police...
Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City. CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time. Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was […]
Names released of two arrested for alleged shooting, pursuit in Charleston, West Virginia
UPDATE (Dec. 4, 2022, at 4:45 p.m.): The Charleston Police Department provided an update on the Sunday morning shooting in the 500 block of South Ruffner Road. According to CPD, officers responded to shots fired and found evidence in and around a residence. Officers were unable to find a victim, CPD says. Witnesses told police […]
Two West Virginia people in a chase, shooting, and arrest by police
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A police chase in Charleston, ended with an arrest by officers Sunday morning, according to WOWK. At this time, Kanawha County dispatchers could only release limited details. They confirmed shots were fired and two people were arrested in relation to the incident. The dispatchers shared...
Former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing $38,000
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A former Jackson County Sheriff’s Office employee pleaded guilty to stealing nearly $38,000 in fees from people buying concealed handgun licenses. According to the Ohio Auditor of State Keith Faber, Cheryl Brady used her position to steal at least $37,964 in fees received from issuing concealed carry permits and the performance […]
Three people arrested for felony charges in Mingo County, West Virginia
MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Mingo County deputies arrested three people for felony charges on Saturday. The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says Barry D. McClanahan, Nichols Pruitt, and Christy Wolford were arrested in Edgarton. All three are charged with grand larceny, conspiracy to commit a felony, and felony destruction of property. MCSO reminds the […]
Woman accused of orchestrating 2019 Huntington murder among grand jury indictments Friday
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Multiple people were indicted by a Cabell County grand jury on Friday, including a woman accused of orchestrating a 2019 murder over stolen drugs, court officials said. Chrysilla Rose Gundy, 30, of Huntington was indicted on a first-degree murder charge in the December 2019...
Kentucky pond search turns into missing person investigation after truck found submerged
UPDATE: (1:15 P.M. Dec. 5, 2022) – Kentucky State Police say a pond search where a truck was found submerged has turned up “negative” after no signs of a person or remains were found. A Kentucky State Police spokesperson says a missing person search is underway. Troopers have not released any information on the person […]
18-year-old dies in Lincoln County, West Virginia, crash
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a fatal crash happened in Spurlockville, West Virginia, early Sunday morning. State Trooper T.C. Hurley arrived at 2101 Bulger Road around 4:06 a.m. and found a truck in a ditch, according to WVSP. WVSP says the truck was overturned on its side, ejecting the […]
Driver identified in fatal crash
SPURLOCKVILLE, W.Va.(WSAZ) -One person has died after a crash Sunday morning. The victim was identified as Trevor Atkins,18, of Sumerco, West Virginia. The truck ran off the road into a ditch then overturned and ejected the victim, said West Virginia State Police. The crash happened around 4 o’clock Sunday morning...
Huntington police investigate fatal shooting
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death in Huntington. A police department news release said a 40-year-old man died in the Fairfield West Area after being shot at around 6:10 p.m. near the 9th Avenue and 18th Street intersection. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information...
Dispatchers: Early morning shooting sends woman to the hospital
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police found a woman with a gunshot wound when responding to a crash in the 200 block of 7th Avenue on Friday morning. When officers arrived at the single-vehicle crash scene around 5a.m., a 23-year-old passenger inside the vehicle had a minor injury to her leg caused by a firearm.
Police search for missing man with medical condition
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A missing person alert was issued for a man with medical conditions. West Virginia State Police are searching for Jesse Fry. The agency said Fry, 37, has a medical condition that requires medication. Fry’s family hasn’t had contact with him since Nov. 14. According...
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
Officials Ask For Assistance In Locating Missing Man
Officials with the West Virginia State Police are currently searching for a missing man who is said to have medical conditions. The man in question is 37-year-old Jesse Fry. Fry’s family hasn’t had any contact with him since November 14th. Fry was last seen wearing blue jeans, no...
Fire department donation drive mail accidentally sent to wrong West Virginia addresses
CEREDO, WV (WOWK) — Ceredo Volunteer Fire Department says some pieces of their annual donation drive mailing were accidentally sent to addresses outside their response area. Officials say people who got the mail and live outside the volunteer department’s area can discard it. The department instead encourages those individuals to contribute to their neighborhood volunteer […]
Former Huntington, West Virginia council member convicted of malicious wounding
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A former Huntington Council member was convicted Thursday on charges in connection to a 2019 shooting. According to the Cabell County Circuit Clerk’s office, Tom McCallister, of Huntington, was convicted Dec. 1, 2022, on one count of malicious wounding and one count of “use or presentment of a firearm during the […]
