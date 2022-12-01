Read full article on original website
KTTS
C.A.R.E Trailer Found, Two Arrested
(KTTS News) — Two men are charged with stealing a mobile adoption trailer from C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue in Springfield. Authorities found the trailer in the 900-block of South Ranch Road in Webster County. It had been taken apart to be sold for scrap. Daniel J. Butts and Robert Hopkins...
KYTV
Vandals tag under-construction Springfield elementary school with antisemitic symbol
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools leaders say they replaced windows at an under-construction elementary school after vandals wrote hate speech symbols on them. It happened at York Elementary School at 2100 West Nichols Street. Over the weekend, vandals jumped the fence and spray-painted a swastika on a window...
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
KYTV
Republic Police Department asks for help identifying larceny suspect
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Police Department asks for your help identifying a larceny suspect. Police released a bank ATM photo of the woman. The image shows her inside a white SUV. Police have not released possible crime scenes tied to the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to...
KYTV
Fair Grove teen dies in early morning crash on I-44 in Pulaski County
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A 17-year-old man from Fair Grove has died after a two-vehicle crash on I-44 in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday at the 151.6-mile marker of I-44 heading east. The crash occurred when a...
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances start returning Monday
Springfield man charged for stabbing fiancé and her son to appear in court this week. Brandon King, the man accused of stabbing his fiancé and her 13-year-old son, is due back in court this week for a pretrial hearing. Springfield Police identify woman who died in crash on...
KYTV
Casey’s General Store in Billings closes due to black mold, some employees now sick
Billings, Mo. (KY3) - The Casey’s General Store in Billings is temporarily closed due to mold. The Mayor of Billings, Mickey Brown, says the health department found three types of mold causing the store to close on November 22nd. ”I understand there were three different types and one of...
KYTV
Branson Police continue facial hair campaign through December for Taney County deputy family
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - You’ve heard of No Shave November, but the Branson Police Department is extending the popular facial hair campaign through December. According to a social media post, they have named it: DECEM-BEARD! (Get it? December + Beards...) But it’s more than growing out your facial hair,...
Fire closes Burger King in Ozark
OZARK, Mo. — When the employees of a Burger King restaurant in Ozark showed up to work this morning, they discovered the building on fire. Around 5:30 a.m., employees entered the store and saw that there was smoke inside and flames on the roof. After firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had begun on […]
KYTV
Chick-fil-a food truck to make stops around the Ozarks in 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Harrison, Nixa, Ozark, and Republic will soon have a traveling Chick-fil-a food truck. According to the CFA Branson Food Truck Facebook page, the food truck operation will begin traveling to those cities in January 2023. As of right now, the page has confirmed some of the...
Police investigates after two people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department has opened an investigation after two people were found dead at a home in Springfield, Missouri. According to the Springfield Police Department, around 7:00 pm on Saturday, SPD responded to a home on West Whiteside to an individual attempting to check on family. Upon further investigation, two people were […]
bransontrilakesnews.com
Western Taney County Fire Protection District to hold classes
The Western Taney County Fire Protection District will be holding a state certified Firefighter 1 and 2 class starting Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. The Tri-Lakes Area Firefighter 1 and 2 Academy is recognized by the Missouri Division of Fire Safety, and is based upon NFPA 1001-2019 standard for fire fighter professional qualifications, according to a bulletin released by the Western Taney County Fire Protection District. The academy is a blended course platform coordinated by the Southern Stone County and Western Taney County Fire Protection Districts.
Smoke showing, former Holiday Inn Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 4:30 p.m. Friday, December 2 reports of smoke showing from the former Holiday Inn Hotel, 3500 block Hammons Blvd alerted Joplin E-911. Joplin Fire, Joplin Police, METS ambulance, Newton County Ambulance responded. Redings Mill Fire and MoDOT Emergency Response responded as mutual aid. On scene we observed smoke visible from different windows of the large,...
KYTV
Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
2 people found dead in Monday morning shooting in Douglas County
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the 700 block of E 1550 Road in Lawrence after two people were found dead Monday morning.
ksmu.org
Health department says last month was Springfield area’s worst November for flu in 20 years
Flanked by doctors with CoxHealth and Mercy hospitals, Springfield-Greene County Health Department leaders warned the community Thursday that November 2022 was the worst November in 20 years, in terms of flu numbers in the Springfield area. Kendra Finley is Administrator of Community Health & Epidemiology for Springfield’s health department.
KYTV
Willard, Mo. family looks for answers after 2 of their dogs were stolen, one found dead
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - The Hargis family in Willard is looking for answers after two of their dogs were taken from their backyard in October. One was found dead under a bridge just minutes from their home. On October 19, Bailey and Brody went missing without a trace from the...
fourstateshomepage.com
Skin cancer treatment soon to be offered in Joplin area
Joplin, Mo. — Area residents with a certain type of cancer will no longer have to leave the Four State area to get treatment for it. It’s called Mohs surgery to treat many kinds of skin cancer. It’s named after the physician who invented the technique. It...
Boarding school leader removed from Missouri abuse registry
COLE COUNTY, Mo. – The long-time leader of Agape Boarding School in Stockton had his name taken off Missouri’s child abuse registry following a judge’s temporary orders. KOLR 10 Investigates obtained court documents from Cole County showing Bryan Clemensen sued the state over its decision to add his name to Missouri’s Child Abuse and Neglect […]
KTTS
Vandals Hit New Springfield Elementary School
(KTTS News) — A new elementary school being built in Springfield had to have some windows replaced because of vandalism. The school district says someone spray painted a swastika at the York Elementary building now under construction on West Nichols. KY3 says the district says it will cover the...
