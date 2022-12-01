The initial 2023 World Juniors roster for the USA is here, as the team has invited 32 players to its selection camp ahead of the tournament. Among those invited are a number of standout returners to the team. Devils prospect Luke Hughes and Coyotes draft pick Logan Cooley are expected to lead the way for the team. It will be the second World Juniors for the duo, who were a part of the 2022 team that suffered an early exit in the quarterfinals with an upset loss to Czechia.

