Read full article on original website
Related
NWSL players react as Merrit Paulson announces sale of Portland Thorns
Portland Thorns owner Merrit Paulson revealed he plans to sell the NWSL club, but maintain control of the Major League Soccer side Portland Timbers.
Portland Thorns FC head coach resigns at players' request following a 'friendship' with a player
Rhian Wilkinson has resigned as the head coach of the Portland Thorns FC of the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) at the request of the players following her "friendship" with a player, she said Friday.
ng-sportingnews.com
Team USA World Juniors camp roster 2023: NHL prospects Luke Hughes, Logan Cooley named, Ty Voit omitted
The initial 2023 World Juniors roster for the USA is here, as the team has invited 32 players to its selection camp ahead of the tournament. Among those invited are a number of standout returners to the team. Devils prospect Luke Hughes and Coyotes draft pick Logan Cooley are expected to lead the way for the team. It will be the second World Juniors for the duo, who were a part of the 2022 team that suffered an early exit in the quarterfinals with an upset loss to Czechia.
Comments / 0