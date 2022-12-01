North Andrew-Bishop LeBlond to face off in Missouri 8-man football championship

By Cody Thorn

The Missouri 8-man football championship game has a relative newcomer to that level of competition in Bishop LeBlond , which reached the title game in its fourth season of 8-man football.

The Golden Eagles, who advanced to the district championship game a year ago before breaking through this fall, will face off against North Andrew , a program that has been a part of seven of the past 12 title games.

The Cardinals will enter Thursday night’s game as the favorites, not only because they are ranked No. 1 in the 8-man media poll, but also have a win against LeBlond earlier this season.

North Andrew won state championships in 1993, 1996, 1997, 2013, 2014 and 2016.

LeBlond, meanwhile, moved from 11-man to 8-man four years ago, and won five games in its first two seasons before winning 10 games a year ago and 10 games (so far) this season.

The teams meet at 7 p.m. at Faurot Field in the second MSHSAA state championship game this season.

North Andrew is 13-0 on the season and that includes a 64-36 win against the Golden Eagles on Sept. 2 in St. Joseph.

"Rematches are always hard but it was also Week 2 of the season," North Andrew coach Dwyane Williams said. "So a lot has changed since then. I know they are well-coached and will be prepared we just have to make sure we do what we’ve been doing all season and play good football."

LeBlond coach Chuck Davis said his team went back and watched that film from that contest — part of a 2-3 start for his alma mater.

“We weren’t very good at all that day,” Davis said. “We had a few personnel and a few schematic changes on how we attack since then. It is a little now but we didn’t play very hard and we have gotten a lot more physical and a lot better at the line of scrimmage. We are definitely a different team, but so are they. Everyone will throw their best at you.”

North Andrew is known for its ground game, using a strong 3-man offensive line with blocking tight ends. The Cardinals average 351 yards per game on the ground and only 93 yards passing.

“North Andrew has been really, really physical and they play really well at the line of scrimmage,” Davis said. “That hasn’t been our identity. We are more flashy. We’ve had good-skill players and playing guys like North Andrew was good for us. It helped our O- and D-line and helped us improve.”

Running back Hayden Ecker is the go-to guy for the Cardinals, with 2,019 yards this season. As a team, the Cardinals have run for 4,221 yards. Davis calls him a ‘difference maker’ that the Eagles will have to account for in this game.

This will be Ecker’s second time in the state championship game. He was the team’s feature back in 2020 when the Cardinals reached the finals against Southwest Livingston. He got hurt in that game and North Andrew couldn't recover from this absence and lost.

"My seniors were on the 2020 team that lost," Williams said. "They remember that feeling. It’s been motivating them all postseason to get the opportunity to get a championship not just for themselves but the other guys who were in that 2020 team."

The Golden Eagles (10-3) are the total opposite of the Cardinals on offense with a high-powered passing attack. Quarterback Landon Gardner has thrown for 2,899 yards and 51 touchdowns, but he is also a threat running the ball with 1,331 yards and 23 scores.

Gardner, whose grandfather is Missouri Football Coaches Association Hall of Famer Tony Dudik, has a top target in Jake Korell. The senior has 1,538 yards receiving and 30 touchdowns on 89 catches.

Korell, whose dad Mark is in the Missouri Western Hall of Fame and is a former Division II All-American golf, and Gardner have led the Eagles to district titles in football, basketball and baseball during their three-plus years at the parochial school.

Both teams average more than 50 points per game on offense, with North Andrew holding a 57-50 advantage. On defense, the Cardinals give up 25.3 points per game, while LeBlond has yielded 31.7.

Those numbers favor the Cardinals, on paper.

“We have nothing to lose,” Davis said. “Our guys are well aware we are perceived as the underdog. They beat us and they were a better team that day. This gives us a chance to play loose and have fun. Enjoy the process and not worry about how the scoreboard ends if we do what we are supposed to do.”

