Kamala Harris Is Regal In Black Gown For President Biden’s 1st State Dinner: Photos
Vice President Kamala Harris dressed to impress at the first state dinner held by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden since his inauguration. The Vice President arrived at the White House on December 1 for the star-studded dinner wearing a one-shouldered black dress. The top portion of the gown featured sparkles that twinkled in the light.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
From holding hands to being taken off the air: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach relationship rumours
Good Morning America co-hosts Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have made headlines over the last week following reports of their rumoured relationship.On 30 November, DailyMail broke the news that the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-anchors were in a secret relationship. The publication shared photos of them on multiple outings together and reported that they even took a trip together just weeks before Thanksgiving.While neither Robach or Holmes have publicly spoken out about these rumours, they have subtly addressed the situation on the air. ABC News has now reacted to the dating rumours by taking both Holmes and...
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
What's at stake as Trump Org. trial deliberations continue
NEW YORK (AP) — It’s one ballot former President Donald Trump would rather not be associated with: the verdict sheet at his company’s criminal tax fraud trial. Deliberations are set to spill into a second day Tuesday as jurors weigh charges that the Trump Organization helped executives dodge personal income taxes on perks such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. The case went to the jury Monday following a monthlong trial featuring testimony from seven witnesses, including the company’s longtime finance chief Allen Weisselberg and Senior Vice President and Controller Jeffrey McConney. Jurors deliberated for about four hours on Monday and returned to the courtroom with a question just once as they sought to clarify one of the charges.
Jay Powell's dream of the 90s is dead
CNN — The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January. The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity...
US could see a fight over debt ceiling that rocks markets, Goldman Sachs warns
CNN — Republicans and Democrats are likely to clash next year over the debt ceiling, a fight that could rock financial markets, unnerve consumers and threaten the economy with the specter of a calamitous default. The looming debt limit battle in Washington could spark the most uncertainty since the...
