Read full article on original website
Related
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
ABC13 Houston
David Archuleta responds to concertgoers who left his show after he opened up about queer identity
David Archuleta is speaking out and staying true to himself after concertgoers in Utah left his show early when the singer opened up about his queer identity. In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the "Crush" singer, who is currently on his The More the Merrier Christmas Tour, responded to an email shared by his manager, from someone who appeared to be a manager of the venue, who said the concert was not the "setting" for Archuleta to open up about his journey.
ABC13 Houston
Bob McGrath, beloved 'Sesame Street' cast member and singer, dies at 90
NEW YORK -- Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children's author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children's show "Sesame Street" has died at the age of 90. McGrath's passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on...
Comments / 0