ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wbrz.com

6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle

CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September

Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
WAFB

Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
WAFB

Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province. The...
theadvocate.com

Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say

Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
brproud.com

3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
theadvocate.com

1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say

A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
WKRG News 5

Louisiana man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and […]
theadvocate.com

Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery

Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
theadvocate.com

Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive

The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy