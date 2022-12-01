Read full article on original website
Related
Melville resident arrested and charged with inciting felony in connection to shooting
The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Melville resident and charged them with inciting a felony connected to a shooting.
wbrz.com
6 suspects, including at least 3 juveniles, led police chase through Central in stolen vehicle
CENTRAL - Three juveniles were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase late Saturday night, and three more suspects are still on the run. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, an officer found a stolen vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. and called for backup. As the officer was making the call, the vehicle sped off, prompting the chase.
theadvocate.com
3 arrested, 3 others at large after leading officers on chase in stolen vehicle, police say
The search continued Sunday for three suspects who led police on a chase Saturday night in a stolen vehicle; three others were arrested in Central, where the chase ended, Baton Rouge police said on Sunday. An officer spotted a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Government and South 17th streets...
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Another Man Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Another Man Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – A reserve sheriff’s deputy in Louisiana and another man have been arrested in relation to a bar fight that resulted in severe injuries to one individual.
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September
Authorities in Louisiana Seeking Suspect Identified in Theft and Property Damage Case from September. Shreveport, Louisiana – On December 2, 2022, the Shreveport Police Department reported that thanks to the assistance of Crimestoppers the suspect in a September 22 theft case has been identified as Darren L. Gray, 35. Gray is now wanted in reference to this crime for Felony Criminal Property Damage.
5 soldiers arrested after allegedly raping, drugging women in Louisiana
Five Fort Polk soldiers were arrested after raping two women.
WAFB
Man identified in deadly shooting on St Katherine Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man has been identified after a deadly shooting on the morning of Sunday, Dec 4. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene of a shooting that happened around 11:30 a.m. on St. Katherine Avenue.
Opelousas Police: Man shot on South Union St
OPD responds to a call of shots fired in Opelousas on South Union St near Madison St Saturday. Officers have yet to speak with victim and have no witnesses.
WAFB
Man arrested, charged with 3rd-degree rape, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with third-degree rape and second-degree battery on Saturday, Dec. 3. According to police, the arrest of Brandon Collins, 32, came after an alleged sexual assault at an apartment on Boulevard De Province. The...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigate fatal shooting Sunday, officials say
Baton Rouge Police are investigating the fatal shooting of Gene Scott on Sunday, officials said. Scott, 35, died of gunshot wounds at the scene in the 6000 block of St. Katherine Avenue, shortly before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, said Sgt. L' Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesperson. The motive and suspect are...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge Police identify man found shot to death on St. Katherine Avenue Sunday morning
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Coroner’s Office confirmed Sunday (December 4) that a man was shot and killed earlier that morning. According to detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), the deceased individual has been identified as 35-year-old Gene Scott. BRPD says...
brproud.com
3 juveniles arrested by Baton Rouge police after car chase Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Three juveniles were arrested Saturday night by the Baton Rouge Police Department. According to the police, the juveniles were arrested after they were caught inside an unauthorized vehicle that refused to stop for officers. Three others ran off on Blackwater Road in Central and are still at large.
theadvocate.com
1 dead in shooting on Sherwood Street, Baton Rouge police say
A man was killed in a shooting on Sherwood Street on Saturday morning, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Sherwood Street shortly after 11 a.m. When they arrived, they found Duquares Smith, 38, dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
Louisiana man arrested for numerous drug charges and hunting without a license
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 2, 2022, officers observed a man, 51-year-old Shawn Frost, hunting with a Ruger .357 revolver without a proper license. Officers watched Frost hunt until dark and eventually made contact with the subject and identified themselves as wildlife agents. After making contact with Frost, authorities saw a pipe and […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Drive-by shooting in St. Mary Parish
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a drive-by shooting.
theadvocate.com
Two men arrested after Vermilion Parish armed robbery
Two men were arrested following an armed robbery in rural Vermilion Parish on Sunday. The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office said the victim was held at gunpoint and forced to load items, including a rifle, onto a trailer, which the suspect fled with. The victim was not harmed during the robbery, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.
brproud.com
GoFundMe created to pay for funeral of 28-year-old mother of five killed in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to help fund a funeral for a 28-year-old mother who was killed in a domestic-related incident last week. The fundraiser’s description said Da’Ja Davis, 28, left behind five children ranging from six months old to 10 years old.
Suspect in Covington Murders Transferred After Escape Attempt
Antonio Tyson, who was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail earlier this week by Covington Police, has been transferred to the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola after a failed escape attempt.
theadvocate.com
Opelousas police identify two women shot, killed on Ina Clare Drive
The Opelousas Police Department has identified the two women shot and killed on Ina Clare Drive Thursday night. Samijah Leday, 21, and 19-year-old Alexie Joubert, both residents of Opelousas, died after being shot multiple times while sitting inside in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive around 10:10 p.m. Thursday, Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon said.
Comments / 0