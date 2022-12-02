ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonah Hill Is Legally Changing His Name And It's No Big Deal

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1g2QNK_0jTyMDn600

Jonah Hill petitioned this week to officially change his last name to Hill, the “Today” show reported .

The actor, born Jonah Hill Feldstein, has gone by Jonah Hill in a career that includes such movie hits as “Superbad” and “The Wolf of Wall Street.”

Hill submitted the request on Wednesday in Los Angeles and is awaiting a hearing in January to settle the matter, according to “Today,” which obtained the court documents.

The “Don’t Look Up” star joined Aaron Paul among showbiz figures seeking to legalize their stage monikers recently.

Paul, the “Breaking Bad” star who was born Aaron Paul Sturtevant, reportedly submitted his petition to establish name uniformity with his wife and children.

Hill’s sister, Beanie, uses Feldstein in her performing career.

Hill recently made news by announcing that he was stepping back from promoting his movies due to anxiety.

Comments / 135

Chase Lostutter
5d ago

......why do you get paid ridiculous amounts of money for nonsense stories like this?

Reply(7)
85
JustDealingTruth
5d ago

who gives a shizzer? I thought his name was Hill. Short story: I still know Jonah Hill as Jonah Hill

Reply(3)
32
Technologenius
4d ago

He's ashamed of his Weiner, Epstein,and Weinstein roots. Even Ari Gold and a legal name change can't protect him from Kanye.

Reply(6)
10
 

