Read full article on original website
Related
State Police: Pedestrian Killed In Bangor Accident Had Run Out Of Gas
Authorities say a 28-year-old Enfield man, who was struck and killed while walking along the Union Street exit ramp Friday evening, was walking along the ramp because had run out of gas. Tracy Pelletier, 36, of Orono was driving a 2016 Honda Civic when she struck Ryan Hersey of Enfield,...
wabi.tv
Two people hospitalized after crash in Kenduskeag
KENDUSKEAG, Maine (WABI) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Kenduskeag Saturday. Officials say they received the report of an accident in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway just before 4:30 p.m. One person was trapped inside the vehicle. Officials say they...
WMTW
Man killed after being hit by car while walking on I-95 off-ramp
BANGOR, Maine — A 28-year-old man is dead after being hit by a car while walking on an I-95 off-ramp in Bangor, police confirmed. Officials say Ryan Hersey of Enfield got out of his vehicle after it ran out of gas. Hersey began to walk to the Union Street exit off-ramp when he was struck by a car.
foxbangor.com
Crash leaves two people hospitalized
KENDUSKEAG — Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries following a crash that happened in Kenduskeag Saturday afternoon. According to Kenduskeag Fire-Rescue’s Facebook page, the incident happened in the area of Sam’s Quick Stop on Broadway around 4 p.m. One person was reportedly...
Maine Man Dead Following I-95 Pedestrian Crash
According to a report on WABI TV's website, a Maine man is dead following a crash on an I-95 exit ramp. The report explains that 28 year old Ryan Hersey of Enfield had been walking on the Union Street, Bangor, exit ramp just after 6 PM on Friday. Hersey was hit by a car driven by a woman in her 30s.
A Pedestrian Was Fatally Hit on an I-95 Off-Ramp in Bangor
An Enfield man has died after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a Bangor off-ramp. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says the incident happened just after 6:15 Friday evening. Ryan Hersey, 28-years-old, of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier of Orono. Hersey was transported to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Bangor Police K9 Raye Sniffs Out Drugs and Firearms in a Vehicle
Who's a good dog? Raye, that's who, a Bangor police K9 who recently sniffed out drugs and firearms during a traffic stop. I've written some posts about a certain Maine Warden Service K9, who has a stellar record of finding people who are lost. And now it's time to heap some praise on a four-legged member of the Bangor Police Department. K9 Raye and handler Officer Reynolds had a successful search of a vehicle recently that's deserving of that praise.
wabi.tv
Pedestrian dead after I-95 crash in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A pedestrian is dead after a crash at an exit ramp off Interstate 95 in Bangor. State Police tell us 28-year-old Ryan Hersey of Enfield was walking on the Union Street exit ramp just after 6:15 p.m. Friday when he was struck by a car driven by 36-year-old Tracy Pelletier.
penbaypilot.com
Rockland Police charge man with robbery at Shaws Supermarket
ROCKLAND — Rockland police responded to Shaw’s Supermarket at 11:35 a.m. Dec. 2 for a report of a male stealing from the store and fighting with employees. Upon the officer's arrival, Rockland Police made contact with 25-year-old Lucas Ross, who was trying to flee the scene, according to a news release.
foxbangor.com
Two people arrested after police K9 units locate illegal drugs
BANGOR — According to The Bangor Police Department’s Facebook page police K9 units located 440 grams of fentanyl, 11.3 grams of meth and illegal firearms, Saturday night. An individual was charged with trafficking narcotics, possession of a firearm by a felon, and violation of Conditions of release. Police...
coast931.com
Convicted killer dies at Maine correctional facility
An 86-year-old inmate who was convicted of murder in the death of his friend died Sunday morning at the Mountain View Correctional Facility. Robert Craig of Clearwater, Florida died at the Charleston facility at about 6:45 a.m. The Portland Press Herald reports that Craig’s death was attended by medical personnel....
WMTW
3 abandoned dogs found in a Maine storage unit; Man charged
A Newport man is facing animal cruelty charges after three dogs were found in September in one crate in a storage unit that wasn’t climate-controlled. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin has been charged with cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. The shelter says a storage facility...
Carscoops
Move Over 11ft8 Bridge, This Walmart Parking Lot Pole Has Been Hit At Least 45 Times
One small town in the great white north seems to have parking poles at its local Walmart that drivers can’t avoid hitting. A local recently posted more than 20 photos of accidents where drivers steered their vehicles into a stationary parking pole. All resulted in damage and some even caused vehicles to flip over.
WGME
Body of missing Presque Isle student found on Sears Island
(BDN) -- The body that washed ashore on Sears Island Saturday was identified as the University of Maine at Presque Isle student who went missing in October. The state medical examiner’s office confirmed that Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was the deceased man hikers found at the island in Searsport on Nov. 26, Presque Isle Police said Friday. Dmuchowsky had been missing for more than a month.
wabi.tv
Third person charged following Corinna drug bust
NEWPORT, Maine (WABI) - A third person has been arrested in connection with the drug bust in Corinna on Wednesday. According to Public Information Officer Shannon Moss, 25-year-old Dylan Ireland of Corinna was arrested Thursday after authorities seized 482 grams of fentanyl, which is worth $73,000, from a hotel in Newport.
The Cool Way Maine Police Are Dealing With Porch Pirates
The Skowhegan Police Department is determined to make everyone feel safer again this year with Operation Safe Delivery. What does this mean? Well, according to a Facebook post from the police department, the residents of Skowhegan will not have to fear their deliveries this holiday season being stolen directly off of their porches by the sticky-fingered Grinches.
Newport Man Who Left 3 Dogs in a Bangor Storage Unit Charged
A Newport man who put three dogs in a single kennel and left them in a storage unit is now facing charges. Bangor Police say 26-year-old Randall Melvin is charged with two misdemeanors, including cruelty to animals and failure to provide shelter. He had his first court appearance on November 23 and is expected to be in court again in February of 2023.
wabi.tv
Police investigating death of man found shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - A man is dead after being shot in Portland on Tuesday evening, police confirmed. Authorities were called to the area of Sherman Street and Mellen Street on a report of gunshots. When they arrived, officials say they found a 26-year-old man who had been shot. The...
WGME
Man dies after being shot in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine (WGME) -- A 26-year-old Maine man died after being shot in Portland Tuesday night. Police say officers responded to a report of gunshots near Sherman Street and Mellen Street around 9:45 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 26-year-old Portland man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
Third man arrested in Corinna drugs bust
CORINNA, Maine — A third man was arrested Thursday in connection with a drug trafficking investigation in Corinna. Dylan Ireland, 25, of Corinna was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in Schedule W drugs, fentanyl, according to a news release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety. An...
Comments / 0