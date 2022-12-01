Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
CEO economic outlook tumbles to two-year low
CNN — Slower hiring. Weaker spending. And softer growth. That's what America's CEOs are bracing for as the economy heads into 2023 facing a series of obstacles. The Business Roundtable said Monday its CEO Economic Outlook Index tumbled during the fourth quarter to the lowest level in more than two years.
WRAL
Jay Powell's dream of the 90s is dead
CNN — The US economy gained 263,000 jobs in November, 63,000 above the consensus estimate. The larger surprise was that average hourly earnings rose by 0.55%, the fastest pace since January. The robust jobs market is good news for American workers, but concerning for the Federal Reserve and equity...
WRAL
Morgan Stanley upgrades China stocks as global investors cheer on Covid reopening hopes
CNN — Global traders are increasingly feeling more bullish on China, as they bet the country will gradually unwind Covid restrictions following widespread protests. Multiple cities across China loosened Covid-19 restrictions over the weekend. Starting Monday, Shanghai residents will no longer require a negative Covid test result to enter outdoor venues including parks and scenic attractions.
WRAL
UK recession could turn into a 'lost decade'
CNN — The United Kingdom faces a "lost decade" of growth if action isn't taken to address slumping business investment and worker shortages, a leading business lobby group has warned. In a bleak economic forecast published on Monday, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said that three quarters of...
