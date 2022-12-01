ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Deadline

Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”

Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
NBC Los Angeles

Magical New Wands Debut at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter

A wizard's connection with their wand can be a complex one, as deep and delightful as their relationship with the ethereal arts, their favorite spells, and their trusty familiar. So finding just the right magical tool to do your beautiful bidding is an important task, one that takes a bit...

