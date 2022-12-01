Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
Jennifer Garner Makes Rare Public Appearance With Lookalike Daughter Violet at White House Dinner
One stylish mother-daughter duo! Jennifer Garner brought her lookalike daughter Violet as her plus-one to a White House state dinner on Thursday, for a rare public appearance together. The event -- which was held in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron -- marked Violet's first state dinner event, and served...
'Knots Landing' star Donna Mills, 81, details her secrets to staying fit: 'I'm careful'
"Knots Landing" star Donna Mills, 81, shared her secrets to staying healthy and fit in her 80s. The actress shared that she's "careful" with what she eats.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Ice Cube Wants Warner Bros. To Give Him ‘Friday’ Rights: “I’m Not About To Pay For My Own Stuff”
Ice Cube is fighting Warner Bros. for the Friday franchise rights and he is not willing to pay for the movie he created. In a new interview on Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, the actor and rapper revealed Warner Bros. has been holding up the process of continuing the franchise despite several scripts being ready for a new Friday installment. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now. I don’t know what they’re doing, they don’t know what they’re doing,” he said. “We’d love to have it back. I think it’s going to be close to a time when we get it...
NBC Los Angeles
Magical New Wands Debut at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
A wizard's connection with their wand can be a complex one, as deep and delightful as their relationship with the ethereal arts, their favorite spells, and their trusty familiar. So finding just the right magical tool to do your beautiful bidding is an important task, one that takes a bit...
